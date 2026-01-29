Inspiring Dalton Kincaid health update released as Bills introduce new head coach

There was some good news that came out of Joe Brady’s introductory press conference on Thursday.

After the Buffalo Bills’ next head coach finished speaking to assembled media, tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was in attendance for the presser, spoke with reporters regarding a knee injury that hampered him throughout this past season.

Kincaid missed significant time during the 2025 campaign, and once the season had concluded, teammate and fellow tight end Dawson Knox revealed it was a torn PCL that Kincaid had been playing through throughout the year. Well, after Brady’s media conference, the Bills’ tight end provided more clarity on his ailment.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III (39) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

His words

After Knox’s comments, it was initially feared that Kincaid may need to undergo a procedure to repair his injured knee. But on Thursday, he dispelled that notion.

The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski reported, “Dalton Kincaid said he does not need to get knee surgery this offseason.”

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg added, “Dalton Kincaid said that his torn PCL was the injury from the 2024 season and that this past year, he continued to tweak it in different situations. He said he’s feeling good and does not anticipate any procedure.”

That’s great news as the oft-injured 26-year-old is a key piece of the Bills’ passing game moving forward.

His performance

Despite appearing in just 12 games this season, Kincaid finished the year as one of the most efficient tight ends in football when he was healthy enough to be on the field. The Bills' TE squeezed all he could out of his limited opportunities, as he was targeted just 49 times but hauled in 39 receptions, recording a remarkable average of 14.6 yards per reception on the year.

Kincaid will once again be called upon to help spearhead the Bills’ aerial efforts in 2026, as a lackluster wide receiver corps remains, while Knox is a candidate to be released this offseason.

Kincaid will be playing under the fourth year of his rookie contract next season, while the Bills are expected to pick up his fifth-year option, according to President of Football Operations Brandon Beane.

"I don't see any reason why we wouldn't pick that up," he said during Thursday's press conference.

