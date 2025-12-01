Joey Bosa may have saved season with Bills' Play of the Year

In the blink of an eye and a bloodying of the nose, Joey Bosa changed the game and perhaps saved the Buffalo Bills' season.

Earlier this season, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen suffered a bloody nose in a game. Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh — after one of the ugliest halves of football in franchise history — the Bills and Bosa punched back by using Aaron Rodgers' nose as a springboard.

Trailing 7-3 after a lethargic first half in which the offense produced two turnovers, five penalties and only three points, the Bills were on defense to start the third quarter. On the first snap, Bosa sent a message, set a tone and, bloodied Rodgers and got his team the lead.

As Rodgers dropped back to pass, Bosa engaged with Steelers' right tackle Mason McCormick. Initially shoved past the quarterback, Bosa's motor kept humming. He spun off of McCormick's block, sped toward Rodgers and finally blasted him from behind. The sack jarred the ball loose, causing a fumble that was picked up by Christian Benford for a walk-in 17-yard touchdown.

Just as importantly, Bosa's tackle drove Rodgers' helmet into the turf. He came up with a bloody nose and eventually returned to the game, but wasn't the same player and the Steelers' offense was never a threat to reach the end zone.

The 26-7 win improved the Bills to 8-4, keeping them alive in the AFC East race and strengthening their position as an AFC Wild Card.

Bosa is everything the Bills thought they were getting with Von Miller in 2022: a veteran pass-rusher who harass elite quarterbacks at critical times. With his play on Rodgers, Bosa tied the franchise record for most forced fumbles in a season with five.

