Bills' opponent may be missing injured defensive stalwart during Sunday night visit
The New England Patriots may be without one of their defensive stalwarts when they head to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Defensive tackle Milton Williams was held out of Patriots' practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury, which was a downgrade from his limited participation on Wednesday.
Williams’ injury is likely to have occurred during practice, as he was not listed on New England’s injury report leading into their Week 4 meeting with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on X on Thursday, “Does not sound like a significant injury for Milton Williams.” Still, his absence during New England’s second practice of the week casts doubt upon his status for this Sunday against the Bills.
Patriots fans are hoping that Rapoport’s information is accurate and the injury is indeed not serious, as Williams has been one of the team’s top defenders this season. Per ESPN, Williams is second in the NFL among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate (19%).
Williams has recorded five tackles for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hits throughout New England’s 2-2 start, pairing with fellow standout DT Christian Barmore to create a fierce defensive front. If the standout DT is unable to play on Sunday, that would put the Patriots' No. 2 run defense in a bind against the Bills' top-ranked run game. New England is allowing just 77.5 rushing yards per game, while Buffalo is averaging 163.5 yards on the ground through four games.
Baramore was also listed on Thursday’s injury report, but was upgraded to limited participation after he did not practice on Wednesday (non-injury related). Two other Patriots starters also saw their status take a step forward on Thursday, as safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson were both limited after not practicing to start the week.
