Buffalo Bills OL Dion Dawkins set to receive high honor from City of Buffalo
Dion Dawkins is getting his due.
The Buffalo Bills’ left tackle has long been a champion within the Buffalo community, and now the community is championing him.
Dawkins will be presented with a key to the City of Buffalo on Friday, Nov. 14, an honor bestowed upon him by Mayor Chris Scanlon in Niagara Square. The public is encouraged to attend, with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
“Dion represents everything that makes Buffalo special — hard work, heart, and a commitment to lifting others up,” posted Scanlon to X. “Through his non-profit organization @DionsDreamers, he’s impacted countless children and families across the City of Buffalo and Western New York, inspiring all of us to give back and spread kindness.”
The ceremony is free for all, and will be a family-friendly celebration at Buffalo City Hall, featuring music, food trucks, and more, per Scanlon.
“Let’s come together to celebrate one of Buffalo’s biggest hearts — both on and off the field,” added the Buffalo mayor.
Dawkins will be the latest member of the Bills’ organization to receive a Key to the City, joining Team Owner Terry Pegula, who was presented the honor in 2014, and former Bills WR Terrell Owens, who was given his Key in 2009.
Dawkins was also honored by the NFL Players’ Association as their Week 10 Community MVP. According to the NFLPA, he treated three different classes of local students to all-expenses paid, educational adventures through the @DionsDreamers “Show Day” field trip program.
In being named the Week 10 Community MVP, Dawkins’ foundation will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to help him continue to make an impact within the Buffalo community.
Not only has Dawkins been a stalwart on the field for the Bills throughout his career, but he continues to deliver life-changing experiences for many within the Buffalo community. The second-round pick has been everything the Bills could have asked for and more upon selecting him in the 2017 NFL Draft. It's ice to see him receive ample recognition for his service.
