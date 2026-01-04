Dion Dawkins' heartwarming gesture shows why he is Buffalo Bills' Man of the Year

Dion Dawkins has spent his entire career playing in front of Buffalo Bills fans at Highmark Stadium.

And on Sunday, he will play his final game inside the building affectionately known as The Ralph. But before he bids farewell to him and his team’s longtime home, he made sure to do what he could to help others enjoy what is sure to be a memorable day at the stadium.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) poses with fans during an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A special gift

Through his foundation, Dion’s Dreamers, the Bills’ left tackle offered up his game-day suite for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

“Wanted somebody to experience the stadium one last time right in the regular season,” said Dawkins amid comments made to the media days before Highmark Stadium closes its doors.

Gestures such as these align with the mission statement of Dawkins’ foundation, which is to mentor young men and women in underserved communities, particularly those who experience financial hardship.

By opening his suite to a few lucky individuals, Dawkins has once again demonstrated the reasons why he is the Bills’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Hard to say goodbye

For the Bills’ former first-round pick, it’s been a long, memorable road playing inside one of the league’s oldest stadiums. One he will never forget.

“I've been thinking about it all season long, man. I played a lot of ball here. I built a legacy here,” added Dawkins. “I became a great player here. You know, I've seen a lot of things. Been in a lot of battles, been a lot of fights, been a lot of memorable moments in that stadium, you know, a lot.”

A fan shows her support for offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

He also said, “I don’t take my life for granted. I don't take being a Buffalo Bill for granted. And now, knowing that the (time in the) stadium is ending, I don't take that for granted either.”

Dawkins will take it all in on Sunday, when the Bills host the Jets at 4:25 p.m.

