Buffalo Bills introduce latest jaw-dropping feature of new Highmark Stadium

The Bills introduced the M&T Bank Lounge, a year-round ultra-premium space for game days, events and meetings.

Construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. This is the view from one of the end zone’s looking out into the stadium.
Construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. This is the view from one of the end zone’s looking out into the stadium. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the opening of the new Highmark Stadium drawing nearer, the Buffalo Bills announced the latest awe-inspiring feature to be included inside their future home.

The M&T Bank Lounge is expected to be Buffalo’s premier, ultra-premium space for game days, events and meetings, per the team’s official website, which announced the addition of the year-round venue on Thursday.

“M&T Bank continues as a valuable Bills partner, and its brand aligns perfectly with one of Western New York’s premier event and meeting venues,” said Jason Heartland, Bills SVP & Chief Commercial Officer via BuffaloBills.com. “We expect the new Highmark Stadium to become the go-to location for a variety of occasions, including private and corporate events.”

Per the team website, “On game days, M&T Bank Lounge will serve as a unique, can’t-miss gathering place for the Western New York business community. A communal space shared by all suite owners and guests to engage with others — without having to venture away from their sections of the stadium to connect with colleagues, partners and friends.”

Highmark Stadium
The new Buffalo Bills stadium looms over the current Highmark Stadium on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team’s release states that the event space will be accessible for private rental by the community.

Excitement continues to build as the days pass leading up to the opening of the Bills’ new building, which will feature a load of amenities that have previously been unheard of at the current stadium, which has been in place since it opened in 1973.

