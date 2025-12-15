Fire breaks out at Bills' new Highmark Stadium construction site

The Buffalo Bills' AFC East chances almost went up in smoke Sunday. Same for their new stadium.

While the Bills were falling in a daunting 21-0 deficit to the rival New England Patriots in their divisional showdown in Foxboro, a fire broke out at the team's new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Smoke could be seen billowing out of the new stadium in photos posted to various social media accounts.

A spokesperson for the construction company - Gilbane Building and Turner Construction - told Buffalo TV station WIVB that the fire was quickly extinguished. The fire caused no injuries or significant damage, and it isn't expected to cause any delay in the project.

The spokesperson said sparks from welding ignited the small blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

On the field, the Bills' "fire" was bigger and considerably more threatening, as they trailed 21-0 midway through the second quarter. But, as he's done countless times before, reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen rallied the Bills in the second half for a signature 35-31 victory.

The Bills' comeback improved them to 10-4 and in a strong position for an AFC Wild Card berth into the playoffs. But with the Patriots at 11-3 and owning a key tiebreaker (best division record), the Bills need New England to lose one its remaining games against AFC East foes Miami or the Jets to have a chance at winning their sixth consecutive division title.

The Bills travel to Cleveland to play the lowly Browns on Sunday before closing out old Highmark with two home games in Weeks 17-18.

The new $2.1 billion Highmark is scheduled to open in summer of 2026.

