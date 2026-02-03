Buffalo Bills can create over $39M in salary cap space with four smart moves

Amid another disappointing offseason, the Buffalo Bills once again find themselves in salary-cap trouble, as moves made in the past have left them in a precarious position financially.

After details on the NFL’s 2026 salary cap were revealed, Spotrac reported that the Bills are currently about $10 million over the $301.2M to $305.7M range, where the cap will fall for the upcoming season. That will require President of Football Operations Brandon Beane to pull off some crafty maneuvering if Buffalo hopes to get off the proverbial fiscal mat and back into the ring to pursue added pieces that could help them bolster positions of need.

While many fans would like to see the team pull every lever possible to allow itself to sign a number of big-name free agents, it's more likely we see the Bills execute a handful of moves to give themselves breathing room to bring in perhaps one or two big fish, among other, less-flashy moves to fill out the roster.

Here are four adjustments the Bills should make this offseason to place themselves back into a viable salary-cap situation before approaching free agency and the draft (numbers per Spotrac):

RELATED: 4 Buffalo Bills free agents team must re-sign as NFL announces 2026 salary cap

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen keeps the ball and gets about five yards on the play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Restructure QB Josh Allen’s contract (Opens $12M)

The Bills’ quarterback is set to cost a cap hit of $56.4M in 2026, but by converting a portion of his salary into a signing bonus, the team could free up over $12M in space.

It’s something the Bills have done previously with Allen, including before the 2024 season, when the team converted just below $21M of the almost $29M that Allen was owed that season. The move improved Buffalo's position against the cap by $16.7M.

MORE: Buffalo Bills must move on from these four players in free agency

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Restructure RT Spencer Brown’s contract (Opens $11M)

One of Allen's primary protectors could also help the Bills work their way under the cap.After signing a four-year, $72M contract last year, Brown’s $19.4M is fully guaranteed for 2026. But if he agrees to convert much of that to a signing bonus, it would open up nearly $11M in space.

The Bills did something similar with the other of Buffalo's bookend tackle duo, Dion Dawkins, a season ago. Before the start of the 2025 regular season, the Bills converted a portion of Dawkins’ salary to free up nearly $8M against the salary cap.

RELATED: Brandon Beane defends Buffalo Bills' inability to land WR at 2025 trade deadline

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Release TE Dawson Knox (Opens $10.4M)

The final year of Knox’s contract is set to expire in 2026. But if the Bills were to cut bait on him with an early-March release, they would open over $10M in cap space. While the 29-year-old enjoyed a productive year in 2025, the Bills have two younger, more talented tight ends — Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes — in tow for the foreseeable future, which would allow Buffalo to replace Knox’s contributions seamlessly.

MORE: Solution to Buffalo Bills' WR problem is superstar in dream trade scenario

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Release WR Curtis Samuel (Opens $6.2M)

This move is a no-brainer. Samuel has been a major disappointment since he arrived in Buffalo for the 2024 season. If the Bills send him packing by way of an early-March release, the team would open $6.2M in cap space.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —