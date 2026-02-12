Why Bills' Left Tackle Dion Dawkins Could Be Traded in Surprise Move

Dion Dawkins has been as well-known as any Buffalo Bill has been over the past decade. The left tackle has protected Josh Allen's blind side for as long as the quarterback has been in the league.

The former second-round pick out of Temple in 2017 has made 137 starts for the Bills in 143 career games and earned five straight Pro Bowl selections. However, there is uncertainty surrounding him as the 2026 offseason approaches.

The Bills need to clear up cap space to be under the salary cap and either re-sign their own free agents or acquire players from other teams. Dawkins could provide Buffalo with some relief, albeit at a very steep price.

How could trading Dion Dawkins benefit Buffalo?

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins

Dawkins could net Buffalo a haul of draft picks in a potential trade. There haven't been many instances of a big-name tackle being dealt in recent years, but a notable example came last offseason.

The Washington Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil, another five-time Pro Bowler, from the Houston Texans for a package of draft selections that included a second- and third-round pick.

Given that haul, Dawkins could provide a similar package, especially since all his Pro Bowl honors have come in recent seasons.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA

If Dawkins were traded, the Bills might not need to spend heavily on a replacement. Swing tackle Ryan Van Demark showed he can step in when needed. His 74.4 Pro Football Focus grade last season was higher than Dawkins' 73.9 mark.

Dawkins will turn 32 before next season. While tackles can play well late into their careers, Dawkins missed a game in 2025 due to a concussion and Van Demark is four years younger, which could factor into Buffalo's decision-making.

Dawkins is entering the first season of a three-year, $60.5 million extension he signed in March 2024. If Buffalo trades him before March 16, the team would save $5.25 million in cap space.

Why shouldn't Bills trade Dawkins?

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Two reasons stand out, starting with the potential replacement at left tackle.

Van Demark has only made six starts in three NFL seasons. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations like Buffalo, relying on that level of experience could be risky.

Also, Dawkins carries a $26.7 million cap hit in 2026, according to OverTheCap. That figure could complicate any potential trade from a financial standpoint.

Dawkins may not be the biggest headline of the Bills' 2026 offseason, but he will have a situation worth monitoring.