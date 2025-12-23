3 Buffalo Bills players selected for 2026 Pro Bowl

The NFL announced the league’s Pro Bowl selections on Tuesday morning, and three Buffalo Bills players made the list.

Quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook and left tackle Dion Dawkins were all named to the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Each player was selected based upon the results of a fan vote, player’s vote and coach’s vote, with each voting process carrying equal weight in deciding each player’s selection.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets a pass off during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MVP-level

Allen has put forth a performance worthy of another MVP award this season, as he is currently outpacing many of his statistics from a year ago.

Through 16 weeks, Allen has totaled 3,406 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while tallying a 69.6% completion rate. He has added 552 yards rushing and an additional 12 touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry.

Entering the final two weeks of the season, Allen is just 325 yards passing and three touchdowns passing away from surpassing his totals from an award-winning campaign a year ago, while his completion percentage is six percentage points better than it was in 2024. He has already outdone his rushing total from last season, as he currently sits at 552 yards, a 21-yard improvement, while equaling his rushing touchdown total.

It is the Bills QB’s fourth career Pro Bowl selection.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cookin’

In his first season since signing a lucrative contract extension, Cook has proven to be well worth the money. Entering Week 17, the Bills’ RB is the NFL’s rushing leader, currently sitting with 1,532 yards rushing, which is 43 yards better than Indianapolis Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor (1,489). It’s his third straight season with 1,000 or more yards rushing, while he has added 12 touchdowns rushing, tied for fourth-most in the league.

It is the third straight year Cook has been named to the Pro Bowl.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Protectin’

Dawkins has helped pave the way for Cook’s remarkable season while also serving as a powerful protector on Allen’s blind side. The Bills have allowed the sixth-lowest quarterback pressure rate to opposing defenses this season, despite the Bills’ QB being sacked 21 more times than a season ago.

It is Dawkins’ fifth consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

