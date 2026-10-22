C.J. Gardner-Johnson Appeal Decision Handed Down After Bills DB Fights Suspension

We weren't sure if Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson would appeal his one-game suspension, but it turns out he did.

Of course, Gardner-Johnson was facing a suspension after he spat at a Las Vegas Raiders player during the Week 6 win on Sunday, which got him ejected.

And, as we expected would be the outcome if Gardner-Johnson did appeal his suspension, the ban has been upheld, the NFL announced on Thursday, so he's out for one game.

"The one-game suspension of Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been upheld upon appeal," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.

But... why?

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It never made any sense for Gardner-Johnson to even waste his time with an appeal.

Why, you ask? Well, he was literally caught on video spitting at the Raiders player, so there was no denying what he did.

Adding to that, Gardner-Johnson gave not one, but two apologies for his actions, with the second coming after his first was less than adequate, to say the least.

"I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me," Gardner-Johnson said.

"My passing and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed," Gardner-Johnson added. "The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intence the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard."

Hey, can't blame a guy for trying, I guess.

While many Bills fans called for Gardner-Johnson to be cut, head coach Joe Brady said the team would not take that step and instead will keep Johnson on the team.

“CJ is a member of the Buffalo Bills. We brought him here for a reason," Brady said. "He knows that he has to play better, he knows he has to be better for this team."

Naturally, we were bearish on Gardner-Johnson in our Bills' Bye Week Stock Report.

A second spitter?

Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. (28) waves to the Jacksonville Jaguars crowd during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gardner-Johnson isn't the only one facing a spitting accusation this week, as Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. has also been hit with a one-game suspension for spitting at an opponent.

However, unlike Gardner-Johnson, there is no clear evidence on video of Franklin taking part in the despicable act, so he has a better chance to appeal.

Franklin has also denied the allegation through a statement from his agents.

“We adamantly deny Sam spit at anyone. We look forward to the process fully exonerating him tomorrow at the hearing and the apology he deserves," the statement read.

A decision on Franklin's appeal should be coming down soon. If he fails, the Bills will be down two defensive backs when they return from their bye in Week 8 to face the Baltimore Ravens.

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