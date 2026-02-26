Bills Central

Importance of Bills' Joe Brady Adding Staff Who Aren't 'Exactly Like Me'

Buffalo's new head coach discussed various topics while addressing the media at the NFL Scouting Combine
Khari Demos|
Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady got to address the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. And now that the offseason is fully here, he and his staff can dive into building the 2026 Bills.

But just how did he construct his staff? Suprisingly, Brady did not look for carbon copies of himself. Instead, he was intentional about finding a diverse group.

"The biggest thing I was looking for was people who weren't exactly like me," said Brady, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach on January 27. "In terms of background, both offensively, defensively, even special teams."

Brady noted that sometimes an offense needs a "black and white" thinker who sticks to their methods and doesn't necessarily "think outside the box." He also said in offensive rooms there is a need for those outside-the-box thinkers and how beneficial it is to have "different personalities" involved.

From John Fox and Pete Carmichael to Jim Leonhard, Brady planned to have a mix of names joining him that wouldn't just be "yes men" either.

"I knew, if there was ever going to be an opportunity to be a head football coach, I'd want Pete Carmichael on my staff," said Brady. "I always try to write down coaches when I'm evaluating, I noticed either how their defense plays or their groups, defensive backs.

"The more that I talk with Jim, and the more that I'm around him even now, it was a no-brainer decision for me."

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos senior offensive assistant coach Pete Carmichael watches during an NFL International Series game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's no question Brady's staff appears well-thought out. And even coming in as a new staff, Brady's work to assemble this group gives him a chance to compete for a Super Bowl in Buffalo this fall.

"The unique thing is that I've been in the building," said Brady. "So, I also know what's in those rooms. So, I was able to build a coaching staff around some of the personalities in the room and it made it a little bit easier for me."

Former Wisconsin Badgers' interim head coach Jim Leonhard. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Khari Demos
