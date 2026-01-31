Bills' coaching staff tracker: Joe Brady makes his first hires as rookie head coach
Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady hasn't been on the job for a full week yet, but he already has his top lieutenants in place.
"The next thing is to get the correct coordinators, assistant coaches in here. Get them in. Let's talk about our personnel, and let's make sure we're making the right decisions," said general manager Brandon Beane at Brady's introductory press conference on January 29 in Orchard Park.
To that end, the Bills have announced the hirings of Brady's three coordinators.
Coaching veteran Pete Carmichael, a Super Bowl LXIV champion, takes the reins as offensive coordinator.
Former Bills' safety Jim Leonhard, who spent last season on the Denver Broncos' staff along with Carmichael, will serve as defensive coordinator.
Former North Texas linebacker Jeff Rodgers takes over as the special teams coordinator, which is the position he's held with the Arizona Cardinals since 2018.
As for position coaches, the Bills have yet to announce any hirings, however, Pat Meyer is reportedly taking over as offensive line coach after spending the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pete Carmichael — OFF coordinator
The 54-year-old Carmichael served as the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator from 2009 through 2023. Quarterback Drew Brees thrived under his watch.
Carmichael, who initially joined the Saints in 2006 as quarterbacks coach, overlapped with Brady for two years in NOLA. The Bills' new head coach was a Saints' offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018. In 2024, Carmichael reunited with head coach Sean Payton in Denver as senior offensive assistant.
Jim Leonhard — DEF coordinator
The man who launched his NFL playing career as a 2005 undrafted rookie free agent with the Buffalo Bills is coming home. The 43-year-old Leonhard, a 10-year NFL veteran, was the Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator for the past two years.
Although it'll be his first time as an NFL defensive coordinator, Leonhard has experience calling a defense. He spent six years as the Wisconsin Badgers' defensive coordinator, eventually serving as interim head coach for seven games.
Jeff Rodgers — ST coordinator
The 48-year-old Rodgers has spent the last eight seasons as the Cardinals' special teams coordinator. He also held an assistant head coach title since 2020. In 2021, he served as a co-interim head coach for the Cardinals' win over the Browns, filling in for Kliff Kingsbury, who missed the game due to COVID-19.
Rodgers has special teams experience with five different NFL organizations. He initially entered the league in 2003 with the San Francisco 49ers.
2026 Bills' coaching staff tracker
Head Coach — Joe Brady (Sean McDermott)
Offensive Coordinator — Pete Carmichael (Joe Brady)
Defensive Coordinator — Jim Leonhard (Bobby Babich)
Special Teams Coordinator — Jeff Rodgers (Chris Tabor)
Offensive Line — Pat Meyer (Aaron Kromer)
Role — Name, (former coach)
