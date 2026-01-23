NFL expert claims Bills would have 'multiple Super Bowls' if Brian Daboll hadn't left

Josh Allen will be have heavy input on who the Buffalo Bills hire for their new head coach. During his time in western New York as the team's offensive coordinator, Allen built a close relationship with Brian Daboll. And Daboll, the former New York Giants' head coach, has been interviewed by the Bills.

Even confusing Bills owner Terry Pegula can connect those simple dots, right? If not, FS1 TV host and podcast sidekick Ty Dunne did it for him this week.

MORE: Ex-Bills' QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Issues Warning About Josh Allen and Next Head Coach

In the wake of firing Sean McDermott, the Bills are commencing their first coaching search in 10 years. Daboll is clearly a leading candidate to help Allen get over the Super Bowl hump and usher in a new Bills era that will debut their new Highmark Stadium in 2026.

"He'll definitely be in the conversation because he was like a father figure to Josh," said Dunne. "They were unbelievably close. Josh is okay with a coach yelling in his earhole like Brian Daboll does."

We have completed an interview with Brian Daboll for our head coaching position.



📰: https://t.co/1vTvKN2WhM pic.twitter.com/0C7A2yd4uB — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 22, 2026

Added Cowherd, "An offensive coach could squeeze a lot more juice out of this group."

Dunne went a step farther, lamenting the fact that Daboll left after the 2021 season. Said Dunne of the pairing with Allen;

MORE: Controversial general manager escapes blame in Bills' firing of Sean McDermott

"The Bills could have multiple Super Bowls if Daboll and Josh could have stayed together."

The Bills lost the AFC Championship game in the 2020 with Daboll on their staff and the 2024 title game after he left.

Josh Allen-Brian Daboll | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —