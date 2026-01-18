Bills suffer another playoff exit due to same Sean McDermott-rooted shortcomings

It's as simple as 38, 42, 27, 27, 32, 33.

These six opponents' point totals are the common denominator for the Buffalo Bills when it comes to playoff losses.

While the effort level can never be questioned, the scheme, philosophy and execution certainly can be. Every year, head coach Sean McDermott's defense has consistently failed to do enough when it matters most, inevitably bringing about an end to the season.

One year after allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to score a season-high 32 points in the AFC Championship Game, the Bills surrendered 33 points to a mediocre Denver. Broncos' offense led by a mediocre second-year quarterback sans two key wide receivers.

ARCHIVE: Unbeaten Buffalo Bills still have a Sean McDermott problem

Denver's 33-30 divisional round overtime win was Bo Nix's second-ever postseason start. Entering the game, Nix was 1-8 against opponents who finished the season with winning records and scored more than 17 points against the Broncos (h/t @ScottKacsmar). Leave it to Buffalo to give him his second win in such a situation.

Unbelievable throw and catch 🔥



BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KhkrnaCYs2 — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Despite the edge in experience, the Bills were unable to truly frazzle Nix or confuse the young quarterback schematically with simulated pressures and the like. Whether or not McDermott made the right calls only for the players to not execute is up for debate, but, ultimately, it falls on the boss.

Always scrappy, but never enough

The Bills' defense made enough plays throughout regulation to keep the game from slipping away.

They also made the first stop in overtime, giving the Bills' offense an opportunity to win it albeit with a tough drive start at the 7-yard line.

Despite any good the unit may have done, the end result is indisputable. The Bills surrendered more than 30 points in a postseason loss, again.

THE BRONCOS ARE GOING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/TENPA7js5p — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

It's simply inexcusable for an organization led by a head coach who was initially hired as a result of his defensive resume. McDermott came to Buffalo boasting his defensive coaching credibility from his time calling the shots for the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

It's impossible to not appreciate the players, like cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Shaq Thompson, who constantly claw and fight until the clock reads zero, but for the sixth year in a row, it wasn't enough.

Technically, it's seven years in a row when including the 2019 wild-card road loss to the Houston Texans. Although the Bills allowed only 19 points in regulation that day, the defense essentially choked away a 16-0 fourth-quarter lead.

There was the nightmare dagger where Deshaun Watson escapes a blitz and miraculously finds Taiwan Jones to set up the decisive field goal. Earlier on that overtime drive, the Texans converted a 3rd-and-18 with the Bills foolishly lining defenders up behind the sticks.

Bottom line — coming up just short in these spots has become a tale as old as time with McDermott's defense.

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal (33) and outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Pass rush's six-year absence

Much like it has been over McDermott's tenure, the Bills' pass rush was absent against the Broncos. After "13 seconds," Buffalo brought Von Miller in to be the closer. An ACL tear cut that experiment short after 10 weeks.

This year, they doubled down on Greg Rousseau and added Joey Bosa as the Miller replacement. Still, the lackluster results remained. Buffalo did not sack Nix once on 46 drop backs.

While this failure falls more on genenral manager Brandon Beane's roster construction, McDermott has failed to scheme up a viable pass rush, and he remains insistent on getting enough pressure from only four rushers.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bills' last 7 playoff losses

2025 — Broncos 33, Bills 30 (OT)



2024 — Chiefs 32, Bills 29



2023 — Chiefs 27, Bills 24



2022 — Bengals 27, Bills 10



2021 — Chiefs 42, Bils 36 (OT)



2020 — Chiefs 38, Bills 24



2019 — Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —