Colin Cowherd Crowns Bills' Josh Allen Top Quarterback in NFL

Josh Allen didn't have his best season in 2025, but he was still very good. The Buffalo Bills went 12-5 with Allen as their starter, and he threw for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Allen also added 579 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. Again, it was an absolutely fantastic season, even though his numbers weren't as impressive as they were in 2024 when he won the NFL MVP.

That said, Allen is still considered the best quarterback in the NFL by popular sports pundit Colin Cowherd. In his latest top-10 quarterback ranking, Cowherd said he looks for production, the ability to elevate those around you, durability, and current momentum. Using that as his formula, he says Allen is the best in the league and has been better than his No. 2 quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for the past two seasons.

"Number one is Josh Allen. And you can say what you want about the GM. You can say what you want. They don't have a Super Bowl. I'm not going to punish him," Cowherd said. "He's been very good in the playoffs. He's won 70% of his games with a defensive head coach that most of you didn't like. Seven straight years with 10-plus wins. I'm sorry, folks. He's been better than Mahomes two straight years."

Allen could be better with a new head coach

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen speaks with Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It's rather comical that Cowherd pointed out how well Allen has played with a coach who most Buffalo fans didn't like. They've also grown tired of Brandon Beane, who continues to force Allen to do far too much on his own.

Despite these factors working against him, Allen continues to carry the franchise on his back. This year, the hope is that this changes with Joe Brady taking over as head coach. The offensive-minded Brady works well with Allen, and they also have D.J. Moore to work with.

Should it all pan out, Allen could really separate himself from the pack.

A few surprises in the top 10

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the full top 10 list, presented by Cowherd:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Drake Maye, New England Patriots Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Allen and Mahomes being the first two names was far from a surprise, even if there are those who want to argue that Mahomes is better. They would be wrong, but they can still give their opinions. From there, a couple of surprises include Caleb Williams as high as No. 3 and Justin Herbert being ahead of Matthew Stafford.