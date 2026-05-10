Buffalo Bills Predicted to Receive 6 Prime-Time Games in 2026

The Buffalo Bills were one of the more visible franchises in the NFL this past season. They entered the year as one of the hottest teams and were a favorite to contend for the Super Bowl.

Buffalo was even the featured franchise on HBO's 'Hard Knocks', giving fans a closer look at the team as they prepared for their final season at their old Highmark Stadium which has been their home since 1973. As if that wasn't enough, they were even part of a Hallmark's Christmas special, Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.

Once the season started, they continued to be featured in main events as the Bills were part of five prime-time games. This season, they are going through several changes as they have a new head coach, a new stadium, and the same goal - to win a Super Bowl.

Bills predicted to be in the spotlight in 2026

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks with Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

That interest has Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox predicting the Bills will have six prime time games this coming season. Knox selected the teams he expected to be featured the most and has Buffalo tied with the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks for the second-most. That trio is right behind the Los Angeles Rams, who he predicts will have seven prime-time games.

"Interest in Buffalo should remain high this season, despite a few changes. Allen, one of the league's most thrilling dual-threats, will continue to helm the offense," Knox wrote. "However, the Bills have a new head coach in Joe Brady and traded for a big-play receiver in D.J. Moore. In addition, the Bills are set to debut the new Highmark Stadium this season."

Josh Allen remains the biggest draw

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Even with the change at head coach and the additions this offseason, which includes receiver D.J. Moore and pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, Josh Allen remains the team's biggest draw.

The 2024 NFL MVP has been one of the league's most exciting players since entering the league in 2018. He's led the Bills to a record of 88-39 in his 127 career starts. He enters his ninth season in the league and has 30,102 yards passing with 220 touchdown passes and 94 interceptions.

Allen is just as dangerous with his legs, rushing for 4,721 yards and 79 touchdowns. He enters 2026 with a streak of three consecutive campaigns with double-digit touchdowns and broke the record for the most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback this past season, surpassing Cam Newton who had 75 in his career.

As long as Allen is under center, the Bills will be a hot ticket, which is why Knox is making the prediction that they will be in such a high number of prime-time games.