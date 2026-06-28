Tom Grossi's Million-Dollar Charity Event Resonates Deeply With Bills Mafia

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- He's Tom "Mother-loving" Grossi.

Hundreds of Tom Grossi fans flooded Southern Tier Brewing Company on Monday in Buffalo, the home of the Bills, to celebrate the 2023 NFL Fan of the Year's 30 in 30 Part Deux fundraiser event, his 25th in 30 days of traveling to 30 NFL cities.

The event showcased what it means for Bills Mafia to connect with a greater cause, one that reached a milestone before the event even started. Grossi reached $750,000 raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital before he stepped inside the brewery's doors at about 5 p.m.

Cheers rang throughout as the festivities began with a bang. Fans waited as long as five hours in line to spend a few minutes talking and taking photos with Grossi, who showed his bare feet five times in front of Bills Mafia as a result of their donations.

The dedicated people who attended stayed past midnight to show their appreciation for Grossi, whom they first learned about in different ways.

Bills Mafia's connections to Grossi

Jordan Pavlick, 23, a fan of the Packers, Grossi's favorite team, moved to Buffalo from Michigan in April and first learned about Grossi from his first 30 in 30 tour in 2023, when he raised more than $500,000 to help him earn NFL Fan of the Year honors. Pavlick wore a Packers Micah Parsons jersey at the event.

Elsewhere, Mason Pieri, 19, from Cheektowaga, emailed Grossi when he was in Texas in early June, asking if he could take photos for him at the event on Monday, and Grossi obliged.

"He appreciates everyone and supports them. He’s open to working with people,” Pieri said.

2023 NFL Fan of the Year Tom Grossi speaks with an attendee of his 30 in 30 Part Deux fundraiser event at Southern Tier Brewing Co. in Buffalo, N.Y. on Monday, June 22, 2026. | Owen Klein

The event included a makeshift auction for a Bills helmet, which had a winning donation of $1,200.

Abby Sprague, 27, from Rochester, started watching Grossi on YouTube, where he has more than a million subscribers, this past season and is a fan of his team reaction videos and his work in the community.

"We’ll donate to any cause that is worthy," Sprague, who wore a bison costume to the event, said. "It’s really nice to see someone who isn’t really associated with the Bills, but goes to all these teams and wants to raise money. It brings communities together, fan bases together."

For the kids, for the city

@tomgrossicomedy getting the Buffalo crowd hyped at Southern Tier! Gonna be an amazing time! pic.twitter.com/b8nRdCSAGq — Rise and Klein Sports (@RKS_SportsMedia) June 22, 2026

When Grossi compares his time in Buffalo in 2023 to Monday's much larger celebration, one thing he was happy about was the fact that his elbow didn't bleed on Monday as it did in 2023, when he jumped through a table. He also cherishes how Buffalo's community builds the city.

"It's the people that are the heart of the city," Grossi said. "They're bringing that energy, we're going on eight-plus hours and people are still chanting."

Grossi's initiative, called Chaotic Good, is his notion of doing random acts of kindness to help others. He felt really good when he traveled across the NFL landscape for his first 30 in 30 in 2023, and he has helped more people than he ever has before in his life.

"It's not just the kids of St. Jude," Grossi said. "It's also just people coming out and talking to each other and having community. It's a great thing."

The bigger scale

Grossi, who was a high school teacher before becoming a full-time influencer, has raised more than $3 million for various charities through his initiative and surpassed $1 million for 30 in 30 Part Deux on Friday.

As of 12:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Bills fans rank fourth in the NFL among donations to Grossi's cause at about $52,000. Only Broncos, Packers and Chiefs fans rank ahead of Buffalo in that regard.

You can make a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital and support Grossi's cause here. He concludes his journey across the country with a return to Green Bay on Saturday.