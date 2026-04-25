Who Is Red Murdock? The Mr. Irrelevant of the 2026 NFL Draft

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After 256 picks, a new “Mr. Irrelevant” has been crowned.

With the No. 257 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Broncos selected Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock. The Broncos held the final two picks in the draft, and selected Utah tight end Dallen Bentley at No. 256 before making Murdock the “Mr. Irrelevant” of this year’s draft.

The “Mr. Irrelevant” title annually goes to the last player selected in the NFL draft. The title was first coined in 1976 by former football player Paul Salata, and the first Mr. Irrelevant was wide receiver Kelvin Kirk, who the Steelers took with the No. 487 pick in '76.

As Murdock becomes the next player to take on the title of “Mr. Irrelevant,” get to know the newest Broncos linebacker.

How Red Murdock received the nickname “Red”

Red Murdock’s given name is Khalil, but according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Murdock got the nickname “Big Red” as a kid thanks to the red hair and freckles he had when he was born. That nickname was later shortened to just “Red.”

Murdock did not receive any FBS offers coming out of high school

Murdock was born and raised in Virginia, and attended high school at Hopewell. He did not receive any offers from Division I schools at Hopewell, so he went to do a post-graduate year at the Fork Union Military Academy. Murdock helped them to a undefeated season, but received just one Division I offer—from Buffalo.

Murdock chose to stay at Buffalo over heading to other schools

After going to Buffalo, Murdock became a starter during his sophomore season and emerged as one of the better linebackers in the country. During the 2024 season, Murdock tallied 156 total tackles—second most in the FBS—two sacks, one interception and tied the NCAA single-season record with seven forced fumbles. He received opportunities to move to other power four programs, but opted to stay with the Bulls instead.

“I’m very big on watering your grass. … I want to look back in 20 years and be proud of what I left at Buffalo and know I did all I could,” Murdock said, via Brugler.

Murdock certainly left a lot at Buffalo. After his stellar 2024 campaign, he followed it up by notching 142 total tackles, five sacks and six forced fumbles in 2025. During a November game against Bowling Green, Murdock broke Khalil Mack’s NCAA record for forced fumbles with his 17th. A team captain for the program, Murdock was named first-team All-MAC in 2024 and '25 and a second-team All-American in '25.

Now, Murdock will look to leave his mark on the Broncos. He was the lone linebacker Denver selected in this draft, and will now have the chance to fight for a roster spot.

Of course, it’s an uphill battle for any seventh-round pick, let alone the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the class. Since the “Mr. Irrelevant” term was coined 50 years ago, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the only player taken last to make the Pro Bowl. Three other Mr. Irrelevants—linebacker Marty Moore, running back Jim Finn and kicker Ryan Succop—have gone on to win the Super Bowl, but otherwise, the last pick in the draft has not produced many success stories. Murdock will try to become the outlier.

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