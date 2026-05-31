Top Road Trips for Bills Fans During 2026 Season Boosted by Expanded Flights from American Airlines

Since the Buffalo Bills’ 2026 regular-season schedule was released on May 14, fans have been scrambling to plan which of the team’s road games they will attend this season.

Bills fans travel like no other, which has led to American Airlines boosting a few of the team’s most favorable trips around the country with expanded flights to and from Buffalo. According to the Buffalo News, the airline added round-trip flights traveling from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to three game sites: Las Vegas, Green Bay and Miami.

The Bills will hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 on Oct. 18, the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 on Dec. 13 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 on Jan. 3. Per the News’ report, the flights to and from Las Vegas will run from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, the Green Bay flights from Dec. 12 to 14 and Miami from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4.

There are a few other enticing road trips for Bills fans to consider this season, but the aforementioned three are the most appealing.

An early-season win guaranteed in Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders were the worst team in the NFL a season ago. Although they drafted national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in hopes of bolstering their offense, Las Vegas should be a bad team once again in 2026, which should represent an automatic win for the Bills.

Additionally, fans can enjoy the Las Vegas Strip, which isn’t what it used to be, but is still a place everyone should visit once in their life. In their last matchup in Vegas, the Bills beat the Raiders 30-23 on Oct. 4, 2020.

A rare trip to Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) against the Chicagp Bears during their wild-card playoff football game. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills’ last trip to play the Packers at the legendary Lambeau Field was in 2018, when the Packers blanked the Bills 22-0 , and before that in 2010. That’s eight years separating each of the team’s journeys to the hallowed grounds in Wisconsin.

For some fans, this may be their best or, for older fans, even their final opportunity to make the trek west. Bills Mafia shouldn’t miss out.

Ringing in the New Year down south

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Not only will the Dolphins be among the worst teams in the league, all but guaranteeing the Bills two divisional victories this season, there is no better place to spend the holidays than “The Sunshine State.” Gather up the family, hop on a flight and soak up the sun as the Bills squish the fish.

You won't regret it, unless the Bills blow what should be an easy victory as they did a season ago, when they fell to the Dolphins 30-13 on Nov. 9.