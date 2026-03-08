How Does Connor McGovern’s $52 Million Bills’ Deal Compare Across NFL?

The Buffalo Bills’ center ain’t freaking leaving. After reports that the Bills had not reached out to Connor McGovern ahead of free agency, the two sides agreed to a four-year extension worth $52 million on Saturday.

McGovern earned this money. In addition to helping Josh Allen claim his first MVP award in 2024, he earned his first Pro Bowl nod that season and also pivoted an offensive line that cleared the way for league-leading rusher James Cook in 2025.

There’s no question McGovern has become one of the best centers in the NFL. But how does his deal stack up amongst the best in the game?

Highest Average Paid Centers



1. Creed Humphrey, $18M

2. E. Jenkins/C. Jurgens, $17M

3. Connor McGovern, $13M

4. E. McCoy/L. Wattenberg, $12M

5. Tyler Biadasz, $10M — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 7, 2026

Win-win deal for Buffalo, McGovern

For the Bills to take care of McGovern and not reset the center market is pretty remarkable. In a free agent center class that also includes Tyler Linderbaum, McGovern could have got into a bidding war impacted by the Ravens star’s deal.

But instead, Buffalo got out in front of it and made McGovern the fourth-highest paid center in the league behind Creed Humphrey, Elgton Jenkins and Cam Jergens in terms of average annual salary. His deal also ranks fourth in the league at center at $52 million in total value, behind Humphrey ($72 million), Jergens ($68 million) and Erik McCoy ($60 million).

At only 28 years old, the Bills bring back one of the best centers in the game in the middle of his prime. There were projections that he was set to command even more money per year, but Buffalo found a high enough figure that didn't break its bank.

Paying out team-friendly deals

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) and center Connor McGovern (66). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As much criticism as Brandon Beane has gotten in recent years, there's no question he's taken care of several Bills' players without destroying the team's cap.

Whether it was James Cook last summer, Greg Rousseau last spring, or even the deal Allen got last offseason that the Buffalo brass often complains about, these deals have helped Beane build out their roster without overpaying their stars.

McGovern surely is one of the Bills' stars. And thankfully, his new deal fits right in line with the franchise's top stars, too.