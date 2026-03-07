Buffalo Bills Prevent Pro Bowl Center from Reaching Free Agent Market

The Buffalo Bills will keep their center-quarterback exchange intact this offseason.

After weeks of speculation that his Bills' tenure may be over, center Connor McGovern has reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.

The deal is worth $52 million with $32 million guaranteed, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, and it ensures that the Bills will return at least four of their five starting offensive linemen from one of the NFL's most-productive units the past two years.

With starting left guard David Edwards also set to become an unrestricted free agent, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane had his hands full entering the offseason.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"That's probably the best I can explain it is we'll have dialogue. Would we love to have them both back? Yes, obviously, they did a great job for us," said Beane at the NFL Combine.

With the free agent negotiating period set to begin March 9, Beane appears to have notched a victory by re-signing at least one of the two important interior offensive linemen.

McGovern's importance to offense

The 28-year-old McGovern did not miss a single start during his first three seasons on the Bills' offensive line. His durability and versatility have been more than evident since signing as a free agent in 2023.

After starting all 17 games at left guard in 2023, McGovern transitioned to center the ensuing spring in response to the Bills releasing veteran Mitch Morse as a salary cap casualty. The former Penn State center quickly built a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen en-route to a 2024 Pro Bowl selection.

In addition to leading on the field, making protection calls from his center spot, McGovern has repeatedly opened his home to team building get-togethers. HIs chemistry with Allen and his linemates cannot be overstated.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern, quarterback Josh Allenget ready to line up during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5 McGovern has been good in pass protection and seemingly represents a significant upgrade over Morse in the run blocking department. The Bills moved into the Top 10 for rushing offense in 2024 before leading the league in 2025.

McGovern, a 2019 third-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, has 94 NFL career appearances, including 78 starts.

Projected Bills' OL starters

LT Dion Dawkins



LG Alec Anderson



C Connor McGovern



RG O'Cyrus Torrence



RT Spencer Brown