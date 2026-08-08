Did Bills Overpay for O'Cyrus Torrence? Breaking Down Buffalo Guard's Expensive Deal

The Buffalo Bills turned some heads recently when they inked guard O'Cyrus Torrence to a contract extension.

The decision to extend Torrence wasn't the controversial part, but the amount of money the Bills gave him was.

Buffalo signed Torrence to four-year, $78.4 million extension that includes $46 million guaranteed. According to Spotrac, Torrence ranks eighth among guards in annual average and guaranteed money, and ninth in total value.

Did Bills overpay for O'Cyrus Torrence?

Bills general manager Brandon Beane. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We'll preface this by saying we don't have all of the specific details of Torrence's deal yet and that's important because they could make a slight difference in how we view this contract.

That said, based on the numbers we do have, it isn't a good deal for the Bills.

Spotrac projected a three-year, $39 million contract for Torrence before his new deal was inked, and that's about what we expected him to get, also.

Torrence is a good guard and has been reliable in terms of his availability, as he has never missed a game during his career.

However, we would not go as far as to say Torrence is a top-10 guard, which is what the Bills are paying him like.

In 2025, the former second-round pick ranked 32nd, 58th and 44th in Pro Football Focus pass-blocking, run-blocking and overall grades, and he has hovered around those rankings throughout his entire career.

So, yes, the Bills overpaid for Torrence, and by a pretty significant amount.

On the bright side...

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, guard O'Cyrus Torrence and guard Connor McGovern. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bills are built around their quarterback, Josh Allen, and the No. 1 priority is putting him in the best position possible to succeed.

That starts with talent and continuity upfront, which the Bills have plenty of thanks to guys like Torrence, Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown and Connor McGovern.

And the Bills have wisely invested heavily in making sure their franchise cornerstone is well-protected after inking all four of those players to extensions in recent years.

So, while we are critical of the amount of money the Bills have spent on Torrence, the decision itself was a good one because it further ensures stability in front of Allen for the long haul.

And, who knows, maybe Torrence can play well enough that this deal looks a lot better in a few years.

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