Former Saints’ Superstar QB Says Bills’ QB Josh Allen is ‘The Blueprint’

Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen has nearly done it all in his first eight years in the National Football League.

From earning the right to become the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Wyoming, to eventually being named the MVP of the entire league in 2024—and everything that’s happened in between—Allen’s fame within the professional football world has skyrocketed.

It’s happened off the field, too.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound gunslinger represents brands such as New Era Cap, New Balance, and Pepsi, as well as Wonderful Pistachios. And, his Bills’ garb was the top-selling jersey in all of 2025 according to the NFLPA.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) briefly interacts with fans before leaving the field after Buffalo's victory over the Denver Broncos at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brady-Allen duo hoping to bring title back to Buffalo in Year One

Now, seemingly all that’s left to do is to win the whole damn thing. I mean, he’s already a sure fire Hall-of-Famer in the minds of many.

So, that’s exactly what he and rookie head coach Joe Brady are setting out to accomplish in their first season together as a HC-QB duo in Western New York.

It’s time.

The wait to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Bills Mafia is long overdue.

And, for that reason, this season is about finding a path—by any means necessary—from training camp in Pittsford, New York, all the way to Buffalo’s desired destination of Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 14, 2027: Valentine’s Day. They’ll be looking to reclaim the AFC East division along the way, too.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, N.Y., USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with wide receivers Mecole Hardman (1) and D.J. Moore (2) during training camp practice at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If they can do it, it’d be a love story for the ages.

But, that romance novel won’t begin to be written for Western New York’s beloved football franchise until the regular-season opener on September 13 in Houston, Texas.

For now, there are many things to take care of this summer before anyone can start talking about taking home a title.

First-ballot H.O.F. quarterback has high praise for Buffalo’s franchise leader

With that said, though, there’s at least one former Super-Bowl winning quarterback—one with a connection to Brady, as well as Buffalo’s new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.—who believes that Allen’s time is coming soon.

Nov. 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) escapes pressure from New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) in the second quarter of an NFL game at the Caesars Superdome. | USA TODAY Sports

Because, in this particular players’ opinion, the now 30-year-old father of one is the epitome of what it means to be a leader of a franchise, especially from the most important position on the team.

Heading into his ninth season in the NFL, the Firebaugh, California, native is “the blueprint.”

“I think Josh Allen's created a bit of the blueprint for this generation of quarterbacks. He and Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes—the guys that are super mobile—but can throw the ball effectively as well,” first-ballot Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who played 20 seasons in the NFL—including two with Brady (2017-2018) and 15 with Carmichael Jr. (2006-2020) in New Orleans—said in a recent interview with Covers.com.

"When you saw Josh early in his career, he'd run around a lot. It was just kind of wheeling and dealing. Josh is one of the most complete quarterbacks out there now, as far as his ability to get the ball out of his hands in the short-intermediate passing game.

“Certainly, (he’s) one of the best deep ball throwers, certainly one of the best scramblers, and just designed QB runs (in general).”

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady (left), offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael (center), and quarterback Josh Allen (right) talk after practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen’s silent supporters are getting louder heading into Year Nine

Undoubtedly, that’s high praise for Allen from Brees.

But, it shouldn’t come as a total surprise. Allen was just recently named the top player in the NFL at his position by Pro Football Focus.

And, these days, it appears that his critics are constantly turning into supporters.

So, while Brees was never seen as a detractor of the one-time Wyoming Cowboy, at least not openly, it’s very apparent that the former Saints’ superstar believes in Buffalo’s quarterback to finish what he’s started since first entering the league.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles while warming up before the Buffalo Bills wild-card game against the Denver Broncos at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We’ll soon collectively find out in just a matter of weeks if this Bills’ squad has what it takes to help him get there.

Stay tuned, folks.