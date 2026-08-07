Buffalo Bills Extend Second-Round Guard O’Cyrus Torrence for Almost $80 Million

New York City is the city that never sleeps, and the National Football League is the sports league that never rests.

At least that was the case, anyway, for one Western New York football team—and one rather large human—in particular late Thursday night as it was first reported by Cover 1 Sports Network at 11:11 p.m. ET that the Buffalo Bills and fourth-year guard O’Cyrus Torrence had reached an agreement on a contract extension to keep the behemoth Bills’ interior offensive lineman in the future fold in Western New York for many years to come.

Bills ON SI had already extensively covered the possibility of a deal coming to fruition earlier this summer. An article containing Torrence’s full thoughts from this offseason can be seen right here.

Terms of the deal were not initially disclosed by Cover 1, however, it was later revealed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Buffalo and the 26-year-old Greensburg, Louisiana, native agreed to a four-year, $78.4 million extension that keeps him in Western New York through the 2030 season. Torrence will receive $46 million in guarantees, which currently makes him the seventh-highest paid guard in the league.

Dec. 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) blocks New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the New York Jets at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Torrence’s second contract is small-town kid’s dream come true

With that said, now that Torrence, whom the Bills drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft at pick No. 59 out of the University of Florida three springs ago, has inked a new deal with the Bills, it appears as if the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder might be headed toward becoming a fixture along the offensive front in Orchard Park, New York, for quite some time.

It’s been his ultimate goal ever since he first made the transformation from being a former Florida Gator to becoming a Buffalo Bill.

“(A second NFL contract is) something that’s life changing. So, it’s definitely something in my head,” Bills’ newly signed right guard O’Cyrus Torrence said in an interview with former Bills’ center Mitch Morse on the In Good Company with Mitch Morse podcast at the beginning of April.

Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) pops out of his stance as the ball is snapped during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I feel like growing up in that small-town vibe just gives you a sense of pride and just, you know, humbleness that I kind of feel like takes you a long way in football. And, I feel like I used that to kind of guide me throughout high school, college, and even now in the NFL.

“I feel like I used that to set the bar for me.”

Torrence’s hometown in Louisiana consists of less than 650 residents according to the United States census, so he’s no stranger to living in a small-town setting, which many consider Orchard Park to be—relatively speaking—compared to some other NFL cities around the country.

So, while the transition from living in Louisiana and Florida during his college years to moving up north for work in the NFL over the past three seasons has been quite seamless for those small-town reasons, the shift from being a collegiate star to a professional stalwart on Buffalo’s offensive line has seemingly been even easier.

Feb. 4, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; Former University of Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (56) of the American team looks to block National defensive lineman Karl Brooks (13) during the second half of the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl | USA TODAY Sports

Bills’ OL is better when Torrence is in lineup, and Beane was smart to lock him up

An All-American during his final year in the SEC with Florida in 2022, Torrence has since started 57 of 58 career games—regular season and postseason combined—during his first three years with Buffalo in the NFL ranks.

And, he was recently listed as the 44th best guard out of 81 qualifying players by Pro Football Focus in 2025, which included being 32nd in pass blocking and 58th in run blocking according to PFF’s grading system.

But, be that as it may, Buffalo’s latest contract-extension recipient has no plans of resting on his laurels moving forward.

He’s got more goals in mind now that the contract is out of the way.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (64) signs autographs for fans during the third day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, July 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’ve noticed it going by fast as it went by right in front of me. Just seeing how, like, once you get in the season, in the weekend(s)—Sunday—and how fast Sundays come around . . . it definitely goes by fast, and just seeing how fast time can change (things), but how much I can change in a short amount of time (also),” Torrence continued in his offseason interview with Morse.

“Four years isn't that much amount of time, but the person I (was) when I first came there to the person I am now . . . is totally different. And, I just feel like—it’s just a new experience every year—that’s why I can’t get bored with the process because the process is the same process, but it’s a different format every year.

“And, it’s just something fun. I just enjoy, like, that whole setting of going back and relearning myself, getting better as a player, realizing what I need to be better at this year, (and) the next year—you know—kind of the tweaks of the game.”

After the Bills lost fellow veteran guard David Edwards to free agency in March, it was thought that Buffalo might let Torrence eventually walk, as well, especially considering the team’s cap situation wasn’t all that great heading into training camp at the end of July.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady (right) speaks with general manager Brandon Beane (left) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However—someway, somehow—Brandon “Big Baller” Beane, who can sometimes be rather tone deaf to the team’s needs, managed to get this deal done.

It’s a slam dunk . . . a home run . . . or whichever expression you’d like to use.

Torrence is a stud.

“Since Day One, there was no hesitation to put (O’Cyrus Torrence) out there. He’s as tough as it gets, and the epitome of what we want here,” Buffalo Bills’ head coach Joe Brady said to reporters on Friday morning.

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