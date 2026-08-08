Spencer Brown Keeps Promise, Kisses Bills' GM Brandon Beane On Behalf of Teammate

Potentially taking a cue from "Mr. Brightside," Buffalo Bills' right tackle Spencer Brown started out Friday's practice with a kiss.

As for how did it end up like this, it all goes back to right guard O'Cyrus Torrence's four-year contract extension that Bills' general manager Brandon Beane presumably finalized on late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thrilled to learn that Torrence would continue to play alongside him beyond this season, Brown, who signed a four-year extension of his own in 2024, showed his appreciation to Beane in the form of two kisses.

"I texted Beane [after learning the news]. I said be careful at walkthrough tomorrow because I'm probably gonna you a kiss. I've seen him twice since then, and I've kissed Beane twice so far," said Brown in an on-field interview shared by WIVB sports director Josh Reed.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Torrence, a 2023 second-round draft pick, signed a four-year agreement that keeps him in a Bills' uniform through 2030.

"I actually got goosebumps when we walked into lift, and he said it," said Brown. "I dropped everything I was doing and went over there. He's super important to the offense, but also as well as me. We played next to each other the last four years, and now I look forward to the next four together."

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) signs autographs for fans after a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reliable mauler has been available for 51 consecutive regular season starts to begin his NFL career.

“CyBo, if you think about it, came in here, he doesn't say boo, he just comes in and works," said Beane. "Ever since we drafted him three years ago, he's just steady. And he started from Game 1."



Forty-five of those aforementioned starts have come next to Brown, who dedicated an Instagram post to Torrence.

“Second best day of my career. Congrats to an absolute king and my left hand man, you deserve it! Here’s to another four in the trenches you beauty," said Brown in the Instagram caption.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79), guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64), center Mitch Morse (60), against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Importance of Bills' offensive line continuity

For each of the past two seasons, the Bills have featured the same five starters across a highly-effective offensive line. Although that changes this year with the departure of free agent left guard David Edwards, four of the five will be together for the fourth straight season.

“The No. 1 thing we want to do is we want to be strong upfront, we talk about that. We want to protect number 17, that's where it all starts," said Beane.

According to Brown, the ongoing chemistry between linemen makes it easier to operate in game situations.

"It is important to keep guys together, just how they work together. CyBo and I we figured it out for the first month when he first got here. You can ask CyBo about that. I wasn't a huge fan, and then after that, I'm like this is my guy," said Brown.

Despite Brown's strong opinion, Bills On SI has taken the conversation further by asking if the Bills overpaid for Torrence.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —