Buffalo Bills DJ Moore Trade Ripped by NFL Analysts

When the Buffalo Bills’ trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore was initially reported, it was met with praise for Brandon Beane.

However, once the terms of the transaction were revealed, things quickly turned ugly for the Bills’ president of football operations/general manager, who has since been heavily scrutinized for the high price he paid to acquire the former Bears pass catcher.

The Bills gave up a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for Moore and a 2026 fifth-rounder, relinquishing one of their valuable top-100 selections to land a player who is coming off a career-worst season. Once the compensation was laid out, accompanied by Moore’s contract details, it was obvious to many that Chicago had fleeced Buffalo.

Visceral reaction

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Along with sending their second-round pick to the Bears, the Bills will also acquire Moore’s monstrous four-year, $98 million contract. When you combine the terms of the trade and the money owed on the 29-year-old WR’s deal, it becomes a big risk taken by Beane as the team enters a pressure-packed season.

“Massive win for the Bears…still unclear on what the Bills are doing but at least they can’t blame Coach McDermott for this,” posted CBS Sports HQ analyst Todd Fuhrman to his X account.

“Bears must be thrilled to get out of this contract,” added The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen.

Additional details regarding Moore’s contract emerged after the trade announcement, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that $15.5 million of Moore’s 2028 base salary will be guaranteed as part of the deal. While the Bills can solve some of the short-term salary cap trouble that comes with the trade, kicking the can that far down the road on an aging, declining wide receiver is a questionable decision at best.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

“This was already a bad trade for the Bills, given Moore’s contract as it was, but throwing in 2028 fully guaranteed money just because is bizarre and makes the deal worse,” posted ESPN NFL analyst Seth Walder.

“It makes no sense at all,” read a post from Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap. “Im guessing its either injury only or something that isnt guaranteed at all until 2028 hits [there was a similar non-guaranteed guarantee for tyreek hill.] But even still why?”

All that being said, there were those who offered opposing points of view.

The bright side

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer applauded the trade.

“The Bills are guaranteeing $15.5 million in 2028 for their new WR DJ Moore,” posted Breer. “He’ll be 31 that season. With money for 2027 vesting next week, that essentially turns this into a three-year, $73.5 million deal for Moore, with a team option in 2029.

“If he plays well, good deal.”

Breer was joined by a few of his peers in offering a positive outlook on the Bills’ latest splash.

“Love the fit,” posted ESPN’s Mike Clay. “Moore enters his age-29 season positioned for a title run as the top perimeter target in a good offense. Looks like it will be Moore/Palmer/Coleman (if the latter sticks) on the boundary with Shakir in the slot…and they likely aren’t done.”

Prove it

In the end, how this trade is viewed long-term will come down to one factor: production. If Moore turns into a consistent downfield threat, offering WR1 or high-end WR2 numbers, no one will worry about the contract.

However, if things between the Bills’ new prized target and quarterback Josh Allen don’t click, Beane will be called onto the carpet for what appears to be a desperate trade that may set the organization back in years to come.