Buffalo Bills DJ Moore Trade Ignites Polarizing Fan Reaction

The Buffalo Bills’ acquisition of DJ Moore via trade has drawn quite the reaction from the team’s passionate fan base.

As is typically the case with Bills fans, there is no middle ground when it comes to the big splash, with some members of the organization’s faithful following standing up in support of the move and others speaking out against it.

In the hours following the trade report, several of those fans responded to a request for comment or inquiry as to what Moore’s addition might mean for the team beginning in 2026. Here are a few questions and other feedback presented by various members of the Bills Mafia:

Those in favor

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) scores a touchdown on a reception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

@amERICa_Allen1: “I like the idea, I think the way he produces will be more important than the actual volume of the production. It's encouraging that his career highs in [yards per reception] and [average depth of target] were both in 2020 with Joe Brady [as offensive coordinator] and Teddy Bridgewater at QB. His impact will likely be deeper than just the numbers.”

That’s a nice way to frame things, but the Bills have lacked one thing, particularly the past two years: production. Neither fans nor the Bills should be happy if Moore isn’t putting up numbers week in and week out.

We have been fed a bill of goods by this organization regarding quarterback pressure rate compared to raw sack numbers. Let’s not start doing that at the wide receiver position. The game is played on grass, not a notebook.

@VRinaudoRhiannon: “He fills the X role. And for a guy who’s prob going to get 90 targets there’s prob not someone better in the league to turn those targets into the most possible yards.”

I think you’re taking it much too far with “not someone better in the league.” Moore averaged 13.6 yards per reception in 2025, which was 38th among all NFL pass catchers. That’s impressive. However, a player set to become available on the free-agent market, Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce, turned three fewer receptions into 321 more yards.

@Aurbinato “I’m good with whatever brings more weapons for Josh. The time is NOW. Should have been last year but….. We will redo his contract to make it more cap friendly this year. But Beane better not be done at WR.”

This is the key. Moore is a nice addition. But he is not a WR1. The Bills need to bring in additional pieces to help supplement a weak position group.

@BillsBanter1: “This was the best veteran WR trade they could have made from a cost and compensation standpoint. Moore is still a WR1.”

I don’t think any of us know what the best veteran WR trade the Bills could have made actually is. We aren’t in on those discussions, thus we’re left to guess at what else could have been available. I understand your point about the salary cap, but Moore is not a WR1 in my opinion.

@Billzfanz: “I absolutely love it!”

The vocal majority of the fan base seems in favor of the move. However, many well-respected analysts have determined the deal to be one-sided in the Bears’ favor.

@SekeltheAwesome: “He’s remained extremely healthy. Not missing a game since 2019 [missed one in 2020 for COVID]. That’s an impressive stat.”

That is an impressive trend, hopefully one he can build on with the Bills.

@Bgdggbgb17: “It’s basically the same contract they gave Diggs at the same age, hopefully he’s Diggs w/o the drama.”

And with the production. If Moore doesn’t produce, his sizable contract acquired via trade will have been a waste. Diggs was a pain by the time his stint with the Bills concluded, but at least he recorded some big numbers along the way.

With that said, Diggs was a superstar when the Bills acquired him. Moore is far from that.

@On_Omega: “Based on all the metrics, contract, age, production, impact on cap, and his overall character fit. A- trade. Proven guy who’s had one good year of QB play. Imagine him with Josh?? Top 13 receiver without blowing up our cap. LOVE IT.”

Not sure where you’re getting top 13 from, but Moore finished last season outside the top 35 in yards receiving among wide receivers. He has a track record of 1,000-plus yard seasons, but he hasn’t recorded such a campaign in three years.

Few detractors

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts after making a first down catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

@TRo1928: “2nd round pick is crazy for this guy.”

I think plenty of fans, while maybe not the most expressive about their position, agree with you. Those around league media circles certainly do.

The moment Moore was acquired, the Bills were praised. But when compensation was released, the criticism started to flow. A good player, not worth the price the Bills paid for him.

@RGLyons54: “I like the player a lot, but I hate the price.”

See above.

@BBJAA17fan: “[In my opinion] the Bills overpaid for DJ Moore and we'll have to see if they make it work. The Sabres overpaid for Colton Parayko in their trade, and he killed the deal. The common thread is Terry Pegula … #TerryEffect”

The problem with these wait-and-see type deals the Bills have made in recent seasons is that most of them haven’t worked out. Namely, two at the wide receiver position — with Curtis Samuel and Joshua Palmer’s respective acquisitions.

How anyone has faith in Brandon Beane to bring in a quality pass catcher at this point is mind-boggling. Diggs was a no-brainer. Khalil Shakir is solid in his role. Besides those two, it’s been a big fat zero for Beane and the Bills’ front office at WR.

@FreemanM86: “I think DJ Moore will be a good fit similar to Diggs. What’s concerning is losing cap space and draft capital when we’re losing [offensive linemen David Edwards and Connor McGovern]. People forget how much this offense struggled in 2022 with a poor OL. [Former offensive line coach Aaron Kromer] did a lot to fix this OL.”

I firmly agree. It looks like the Bills are getting set to trade stability up front on the offensive line for playmakers to surround Josh Allen. It’s a bold strategy. Let’s see how it plays out for them.

Any questions?

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) practices against the New Orleans Saints before the game at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

@32BeatWriters: “How do you expect Moore to be used in Joe Brady’s offense? We know what he’s capable of producing, but how do you see the fit? And how do you expect Moore’s strengths and weaknesses to bode in this offense?”

I think Moore will see most of his usage on the outside as a downfield separator, which is something the Bills gravely missed a season ago. He will not be limited to go routes or pigeon-holed as a deep threat, but I believe his addition is meant to open things up for the passing game.

This could also open things up for Keon Coleman to move about the formation rather than being limited to working as the team’s primary X receiver, which has not suited him through his first two professional seasons.

@RealMikeCheck: “Would Buffalo really be getting a WR like DJ at pick 60?”

I guess we will never know, considering they traded that pick as part of the deal. With that said, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently opined that the “sweet spot” of the 2026 draft is from picks 50-75—a range in which the Bills no longer hold a pick.

@KennyRiggleman: “Bills fans are upset they got DJ Moore because he had 1 bad season with 50 catches last year … but would have been ecstatic to give Alec Pierce 25 million a year who had his best season last year with 47 catches???

First of all, Pierce is three years younger than Moore. Secondly, why are you conveniently leaving out the fact that Pierce turned those 47 receptions into over 1,000 yards?

@JoeK1981: “Do you think he’ll make Allen better? As we know Allen really [doesn’t] make WRs better. Not many 1K WRs in the Allen era in Buffalo.”

I don’t know if I would lay the lack of production recorded by Bills WRs in recent seasons entirely at Allen’s feet. It’s not his fault that he has been provided a JV pass-catching corps since the team dealt Diggs before the 2024 season.

@Not1Day: “How does Moore fit under the cap?

Moore’s 2026 cap hit can be lowered by a full salary conversion that would create $17.7 million in cap space for the upcoming campaign. However, if they do so, it would make things difficult down the road, as the Bills have already agreed to guarantee $15.5M of his 2028 salary, when he will be 31 years old. Not ideal.