Bills Pass On Ex-Patrick Mahomes Fill-In When Choosing Josh Allen's Backup

The Buffalo Bills revealed the result of what developed into a formidable position competition throughout the NFL Preseason.

In what certainly wasn't an indictment of the quarterback's performance, which was solidly sufficient, but the Bills released Shane Buechele ahead of Sunday's cutdown deadline.

The move means that Kyle Allen, who was nearly flawless in preseason game action this summer, will be the primary backup to franchise quarterback Josh Allen in Week 1.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (11) warms up prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Bills opting to keep only two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, the hope is, presumably, to sign the well-liked Buechele to the practice squad so he can still contribute to the QB room.

Buechele, who began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, has spent much of the last three seasons on the Bills' practice squad as the third quarterback.

Last December, the Chiefs poached Buechele from the Bills to help them get through the regular season finale with Patrick Mahomes on the shelf due to a torn ACL. Buffalo subsequently signed him back prior to the start of the playoffs.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Allen vs. Shane Buechele — How it went down

When the Bills added Kyle Allen in free agency, he instantly became a slight favorite to win the backup job due to his experience as the team's QB2 in 2023. Still, there was no guarantee he would outshine Buechele, who has been in the building for much of the last three years.

Neither quarterback looked impressive during open training camp practices at St. John Fisher University, but both stepped up once the preseason games began.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the preseason opener for the third offensive possession of the first quarter, Allen displayed a pinpoint accuracy that continued throughout the remainder of the summer. He proceeded to complete 24 of 28 passes during live game action. After earning the start in the August 22 road game against the Cleveland Browns, Allen did not play in the August 27 finale.

Meanwhile, Buechele, who balled out in the 2025 preseason finale, used his latest opportunities to showcase his gritty playmaking ability. He had a TD pass and a TD rush against the Browns before leading a last-minute winning drive to complete a comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buechele's completion to Dante Pettis on the two-point conversion gave the Bills a 28-27 victory.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (11) looks to throw the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Allen preseason stats

vs. Panthers — 14-of-16 passing, 108 yards (87.5 pct.), 94.8 rating



at Browns — 10-of-12 passing (83.3 pct), 128 yards, TD, 138.9 rating



vs. Steelers — DNP

Shane Buechele preseason stats

vs. Panthers — 6-of-9 passing (66,7 pct), 50 yards, 80.8 rating



at Browns — 5-of-10 passing (50.0 pct.), 111 yards, TD, 123.3 rating, TD rush



vs. Steelers — 26-of-38 passing (68.4 pct), 196 yards, 80.6 rating, 11 rush yards

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