Joe Brady Makes Josh Allen Decision as 'Some Starters' Will Play Preseason Finale

The Buffalo Bills close out their preseason schedule at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 27, and they're going to need more than third-stringers to get through the game.

"The reality of it is you can't sit every starter. We gotta go out and play a football game," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady on Tuesday morning in Orchard Park.

With two quarterbacks locked in a fierce battle for backup duties, however, Brady can comfortably sit franchise field general Josh Allen for the preseason finale.

"Josh will not be playing Thursday," said Brady.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After engineering two scoring drives in the August 15 opener, Allen was inactive for the August 22 road game against the Cleveland Browns.

While he won't see any live reps on Thursday, Allen will most definitely hone in on the action.

"He'll be right there with me [on the sideline]," said Brady. "Hopefully, I'll let him call some plays, maybe, on Thursday. He wants it all the time."

Allen, who referred to himself as an "explosive play caller," isn't convinced that he'll have the chance to make some calls while wearing a headset against the Steelers.

"We'll see. He talks a big game. He's promised me that the last few years, and it hasn't happened yet, so we'll see," said the franchise quarterback after Tuesday's practice.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preparing Josh Allen for ninth NFL season

Allen did not see any preseason game reps last summer, but it was apparently important for the five-time NFL MVP finalist to go through at least one dress rehearsal in the Bills' new stadium.

With the opener being at home, the Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers provided the ideal opportunity for a dry run for the 30-year-old Allen.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When guys do play in Week 1, if something were to happen in Week 1, there is more time for recovery. There's a lot that kinda goes into it," said Brady. "I know the first time of us going into that stadium, I didn't want the first time him walking in there just walking in there just to kind of be there. I wanted him to see himself kind of playing, and I thought he did a really job good with it."

Allen, who has more total touchdowns (301) than any player ever in his first eight seasons, has met Brady's expectations this summer.

"I love how he's spinning it, how's he's playing football right now. He's obviously the leader of our football team," said Brady. "Josh is in a really good place."

Who will play against Pittsburgh?

With multiple position battles still unsettled, the Bills will presumably use Thursday's exhibition as a final evaluation. Here's what we learned from Buffalo's snap counts last time out.

"There will be some guys that are starters that are gonna be playing in the game Who that is? That's gonna be a thing we're gonna talk through after today's practice," said Brady.

Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett, who are fighting for the starting left guard job, appear likely to see snaps against the Steelers.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the competition between quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele will most certainly take center stage on Thursday.

"You're gonna see both of them on Thursday. Both of them played really good football. I have such confidence calling the game with them," said Brady.

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