Bills Unveil 53-man Regular Season Roster With Multiple Head-Scratchers
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The Buffalo Bills submitted their 53-man roster to the NFL, meeting Sunday's deadline, but not without a couple of head-scratchers.
Yes, Josh Allen made the team, but the Bills declined to keep a fourth outside cornerback, waiving popular undrafted rookie Kani Walker.
Then, they booted potential veteran punt return specialists Mecole Hardman and Dante Pettis, meaning another move could be on the way if the Bills aren't comfortable with an in-house solution.
In two mild surprises, the Bills declined to keep a sixth wide receiver, and they also ditched the fullback.
Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who is suspended three games, starts the season on the Reserve / Suspended List. Fifth-round rookie defensive lineman Zane Durant goes to Injured Reserve. Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who tore his ACL this past January in a wildcard playoff win, starts the season on Reserve / PUP.
Here is the Bills' initial regular season 53-man roster.
Quarterbacks (2)
Josh Allen, Kyle Allen
Kyle Allen beats out Shane Buechele for primary backup duties, but don't be surprised if the latter resurfaces in a practice squad role.
Running Backs (3)
James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson
The three running backs have been realistically set for months, although Johnson's recent injury raised some questions. Meanwhile, Ben VanSumeren didn't do enough to convince Buffalo to keep a fullback.
Wide Receivers (5)
DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Skyler Bell (R)
These five were essentially roster locks from the get-go. The only question was whether or not the Bills would keep a sixth wide receiver such as Trent Sherfield.
Tight Ends (4)
Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Jackson Hawes, Keleki Latu
The Bills decided to carry a fourth tight end on the 53-man roster as Keleki Latu, who was on the practice squad as a rookie in 2025, makes the cut.
Offensive Line (10)
Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Alec Anderson, Lloyd Cushenberry, Austin Corbett, Tylan Grable, Jude Bowry (R), Armaj Reed-Adams( (R)
The Bills are going with 10 offensive linemen to start the season. Returnee Alec Anderson beat out Austin Corbett for the starting left guard position, but the latter earns a roster spot as a key interior backup. Tylan Grable is the presumed swing tackle. Rookie draft picks Jude Bowry and Armaj Reed-Adams occupy two spots.
Defensive Line (6)
Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson, Greg Gaines, DeWayne Carter
DeWayne Carter, a 2024 third-rounder, survives while recently-added veteran Greg Gaines sticks.
Outside Linebackers (6)
Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, Michael Hoecht, TJ Parker (R), Javon Solomon, Mike Danna
The BIlls decide to keep six edge rushers, including veteran Mike Danna, who was on the roster bubble.
Inside Linebackers (4)
Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen, Kaleb Elarms-Orr (R)
Keonta Jenkins doesn't make the cut as Buffalo keeps four inside linebackers, including fan favorite Buffalo Joe Andreessen.
Safeties (5)
Cole Bishop, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Damar Hamlin, Jalon Kilgore (R), Sam Franklin
Hamlin beat out Geno Stone for the fourth available safety spot. Franklin is viewed strictly as a special teamer.
Cornerbacks (5)
Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun (R), Dee Alford, Jordan Hancock
The Bills kept six cornerbacks on defense with a seventh, Brandon Codrington, being listed at return specialist.
Kicker (1)
Tyler Bass
After missing the entire 2025 season due to a sports hernia injury that required surgery, Bass did not have to face any training camp competition to reclaim his job.
Punter (1)
Tommy Doman (R)
The seventh-round rookie beat out veteran incumbent Mitch Wishnowsky for punting duties.
Longsnapper (1)
Reid Ferguson
The longest-tenured Buffalo Bill heads into a 10th season.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.