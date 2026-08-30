Bills Unveil 53-man Regular Season Roster With Multiple Head-Scratchers

The Buffalo Bills submitted their 53-man roster to the NFL, meeting Sunday's deadline, but not without a couple of head-scratchers.

Yes, Josh Allen made the team, but the Bills declined to keep a fourth outside cornerback, waiving popular undrafted rookie Kani Walker.

Then, they booted potential veteran punt return specialists Mecole Hardman and Dante Pettis, meaning another move could be on the way if the Bills aren't comfortable with an in-house solution.

In two mild surprises, the Bills declined to keep a sixth wide receiver, and they also ditched the fullback.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who is suspended three games, starts the season on the Reserve / Suspended List. Fifth-round rookie defensive lineman Zane Durant goes to Injured Reserve. Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who tore his ACL this past January in a wildcard playoff win, starts the season on Reserve / PUP.

Here is the Bills' initial regular season 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (2)

Josh Allen, Kyle Allen



Kyle Allen beats out Shane Buechele for primary backup duties, but don't be surprised if the latter resurfaces in a practice squad role.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (11) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Running Backs (3)

James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson



The three running backs have been realistically set for months, although Johnson's recent injury raised some questions. Meanwhile, Ben VanSumeren didn't do enough to convince Buffalo to keep a fullback.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) signals a first down after a run aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Wide Receivers (5)

DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Skyler Bell (R)



These five were essentially roster locks from the get-go. The only question was whether or not the Bills would keep a sixth wide receiver such as Trent Sherfield.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends (4)

Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Jackson Hawes, Keleki Latu



The Bills decided to carry a fourth tight end on the 53-man roster as Keleki Latu, who was on the practice squad as a rookie in 2025, makes the cut.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) and Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) stand for the National Anthem prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Offensive Line (10)

Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Alec Anderson, Lloyd Cushenberry, Austin Corbett, Tylan Grable, Jude Bowry (R), Armaj Reed-Adams( (R)



The Bills are going with 10 offensive linemen to start the season. Returnee Alec Anderson beat out Austin Corbett for the starting left guard position, but the latter earns a roster spot as a key interior backup. Tylan Grable is the presumed swing tackle. Rookie draft picks Jude Bowry and Armaj Reed-Adams occupy two spots.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) enters the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line (6)

Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson, Greg Gaines, DeWayne Carter



DeWayne Carter, a 2024 third-rounder, survives while recently-added veteran Greg Gaines sticks.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) runs with the ball and is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside Linebackers (6)

Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, Michael Hoecht, TJ Parker (R), Javon Solomon, Mike Danna



The BIlls decide to keep six edge rushers, including veteran Mike Danna, who was on the roster bubble.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebackers (4)

Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen, Kaleb Elarms-Orr (R)



Keonta Jenkins doesn't make the cut as Buffalo keeps four inside linebackers, including fan favorite Buffalo Joe Andreessen.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) makes a tackle on Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) in the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties (5)

Cole Bishop, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Damar Hamlin, Jalon Kilgore (R), Sam Franklin



Hamlin beat out Geno Stone for the fourth available safety spot. Franklin is viewed strictly as a special teamer.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Max Hurleman during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks (5)

Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun (R), Dee Alford, Jordan Hancock



The Bills kept six cornerbacks on defense with a seventh, Brandon Codrington, being listed at return specialist.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker (1)

Tyler Bass



After missing the entire 2025 season due to a sports hernia injury that required surgery, Bass did not have to face any training camp competition to reclaim his job.

Punter (1)

Tommy Doman (R)



The seventh-round rookie beat out veteran incumbent Mitch Wishnowsky for punting duties.

Longsnapper (1)

Reid Ferguson



The longest-tenured Buffalo Bill heads into a 10th season.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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