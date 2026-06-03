Four Standouts From Bills OTAs Include Pair of Promising Rookies

Tuesday was the final open practice for the Buffalo Bills as they wrap up their last days of OTAs. These sessions are voluntary, but the Bills had a rather impressive turnout, with the majority of their top players in attendance.

Not a whole lot can be learned during these practices, but it's still good to get as much work in as possible, especially when there's been a turnover at head coach and all three coordinator spots. It's also a good time for new veterans, rookies, and players on the roster bubble to make a name for themselves.

For the Bills, players that fit each of those descriptions were able to stand out over the course of OTAs. Here's a look at four such players, including two rookies who could have significant roles in 2026.

Davison Igbinosun, CB

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun celebrates an interception against the Michigan Wolverines. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Selected with the Bills' second of two picks in Round 2, Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun is expected to compete for snaps early as a rookie. There were concerns about his penalty history while with the Buckeyes, but he cleaned that up in 2025 and is off to a hot start with Buffalo.

Igbinosun shows no fear in coverage and even earned praise from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for his competitiveness, while Leonhard also says he brought traits to the secondary the team was lacking. Bills On SI's Alex Brasky wrote that Igbinosun was not only standing out early in camp, but that he has a chance to steal the starting job from 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston. It's still early, obviously, but Igbinosun is making a strong impression.

Javon Solomon, EDGE

Buffalo Bills DE Javon Solomon celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Before OTAs, Greg Rousseau said that he believed Leonhard's defensive scheme could help Javon Solomon find his footing as he enters his third season in the league. Perhaps he was right, because Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com said that Solomon was standing out during Tuesday's practice.

"There were a few reps from Solomon today that just showcased his speed off the edge. He gave rookie Jude Bowry problems on multiple occasions. One particular play may have resulted in a sack of Josh Allen in a real game setting," Parrino wrote.

Solomon will need to continue to stand out throughout minicamps and training camp to find his spot on the team this season, but his promising start is encouraging.

Skyler Bell, WR

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Perhaps no player did more to improve their stock during OTAs than Skyler Bell. The rookie fourth round pick out of Connecticut entered the league with plenty of promise, but then had multiple drops during rookie minicamps.

Bell said that head coach Joe Brady was really encouraging with him after the drops, and Bell responded by putting together an impressive set of practices. That included a Tuesday session where he logged extra snaps due to the absence of Keon Coleman.

Bell displayed great footwork and continues to draw praise for his efforts. He also proved to be a team player, quickly giving credit to the veterans on the team for helping him along the way.

D.J. Moore, WR

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Buffalo's biggest acquisition this offseason was wide receiver D.J. Moore. He was added in exchange for a second round pick and while there were plenty of critics of this move, Moore has taken to the Buffalo offense quickly.

Moore has shown off incredible route running, with Josh Allen praising him for how smooth he operates. The connection between Allen and Moore continues to improve, and Moore impressed teammates by coming down with a red zone grab while colliding with cornerback Christian Benford.

Moore doesn't need to prove he's one of the best wideouts in the game for this trade to be successful. He just has to be someone Allen can rely on to step up in big moments and he's off to the right start.