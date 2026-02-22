Did Bills' Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Reveal Gender of First Child?

Since Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, announced they were expecting their first child together, fans of both celebrities have been searching high and low for clues pointing to the unborn child’s gender.

In a photo posted from her baby shower, featured in the Feb. 20 edition of her Beau Society newsletter, Steinfeld may have hinted at whether the couple will be having a boy or a girl.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Subtle Clues

In the photo, Steinfeld displays her pregnancy along with a bouquet of flowers, some of which were light blue, and a light blue ribbon, leading many to insinuate that the 29-year-old mother-to-be was sending subtle signs that she and Allen are indeed expecting a son.

“This week, I was sitting on the couch in my family room, and the reality that our little family is about to grow really started to settle in,” Steinfeld wrote in Beau Society. “Of course, I have all the to-do lists (which you know I love), and I’ve been busy with research and the general life reorganization that happens when you’re about to have a baby.”

More thoughts

She added, “But the most profound and grounding part of getting ready for this baby has been the introspective side of it: the quiet conversations I’m having with myself almost every day.”

According to Steinfeld, some of those conversations have included questions such as, “What am I going to be like as a mom?” She also wrote that she has spent time visualizing what her, Allen and their child’s life will be like after they welcome their newborn into the world.

“While tuning in, I’ve experienced this surreal, full-body awareness that our world is about to expand in beautiful ways,” she continued. “We’re getting ready to meet someone we already love so much. I’ve racked my brain for words to describe that feeling, and I don’t have them yet. Maybe that’s the point. For now, I’m blessed to be settling into the feeling.”

Anticipation Grows

Allen and Steinfeld were married this past May and announced Steinfeld’s pregnancy in December. Steinfeld appeared at the Golden Globes in January, where she publicly showed off her pregnancy for the first time. She later appeared in a State Farm Insurance commercial during Super Bowl LX.

There may not be any clarity yet on the birth of their child, but Allen and Steinfeld’s family life has fans plenty invested as they wait with great anticipation for the big day. Who knows, the next great NFL quarterback of the future may be on its way into this world.