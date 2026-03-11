Bills Restructure Josh Allen's Contract, Open Huge Salary Cap Space

As the new league year officially gets set to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills have triggered their most significant salary cap-saving measure.

With the team over the salary cap of $301.2 million to begin the day, the Bills agreed with Josh Allen to restructure the quarterback’s contract and clear over $12 million of cap space. The critical financial maneuver, which converted $15.2M of Allen’s 2026 salary into a signing bonus, was reported by Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti.

Allen was set to account for a monstrous $56.39 million cap hit for the 2026 season. It’s the second time in three seasons the Bills have restructured Allen’s deal.

Before the reported restructure, the Bills remained about $15M over the salary cap.

What’s next

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With the cap-clearing move, the Bills may now have the opportunity to pursue a few more additions this offseason, whether it be through free agency or trade. Buffalo has already executed a big trade for wide receiver DJ Moore, signed free-agent cornerback Dee Alford, along with other less-inspiring moves.

Now, Bills fans will be watching if the team potentially makes a move for superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who remains with the Las Vegas Raiders after a potential trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through. The Bills reportedly expressed interest in Crosby before the failed deal was agreed upon.

Crosby carries a $35.7M cap hit in 2026, but according to Spotrac, the team that acquires Crosby would be able to “process a simple salary conversion on his contract that will drop his acquired cap hit from ($35.7M) down to $7.73M.”

The Raiders’ star’s price tag was previously two first-round picks, which the Ravens had initially agreed to send to Las Vegas before backing out of the deal due to a failed physical. With questions now surrounding the health of the Raiders’ rusher, perhaps Buffalo could attack a buy-low opportunity.

Missed out

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills were also linked to superstar Trey Hendrickson, who reportedly signed with the Ravens for four years and $112 million, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday. With Hendrickson now off the board, the Bills could turn their attention to Crosby or other big names to potentially add to a roster filled with holes on both sides of the ball.

Some interesting names available include wide receiver Jauan Jennings, linebacker Bobby Okereke, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, guard Wyatt Teller, cornerback Cam-Taylor Britt and others.