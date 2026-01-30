Josh Allen eager for 'most important' time of his life with Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen is entering one of the most important years of his professional career.

But more importantly, he is about to enter into one of the most important years of his personal life.

Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are set to welcome their first child in 2026, and on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills quarterback expressed his excitement to become a father.

RELATED: Josh Allen details his role in Bills' hiring new head coach

Bills quarterback Josh Allen answer a range of questions after the press conference introducing Joe Brady as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eagerness exuded

“This is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life is being a dad,” he said while speaking to the media after Joe Brady's introductory press conference. “I love being a football player, and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. But I’m looking forward to this one.”

Steinfeld revealed her pregnancy in her Beau Society newsletter in early December. The couple was married this past spring.

“I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife,” said Allen. “Becoming a dad, it’s something that I will take with great pride. And we’re gonna have to figure things out on the go just like anything else.”

MORE: Josh Allen in crosshairs after Bills hire 'brother' Joe Brady as next head coach

Big year

Along with welcoming a child into the world, Allen will also have plenty of focus placed on guiding the Bills to the Super Bowl. With a new head coach in tow in Brady, the Bills’ quarterback and company will be under plenty of pressure to get things done and advance to the NFL’s championship game this fall.

After firing former HC Sean McDermott, Allen and Brady, along with President of Football Operations Brandon Beane, have been placed in the crosshairs, with pressure increasing on the team’s new leadership group to finish the job. And this is a critical year for all three of them.

But while remaining in pursuit of the team’s goals, Allen will have something more important to go home to each week — family. And he can’t wait to get started in his new chapter.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —