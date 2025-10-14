Josh Allen reveals biggest thing he's learned from wife Hailee Steinfeld
In the days leading up to the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Josh Allen sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss family and football.
During his time speaking with Smith, the Bills’ quarterback discussed his marriage to his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, specifically what he has learned from his beloved since the two became an item in May of 2023.
“Maybe that I am more than a football player,” said Allen on the biggest thing he has learned from his wife. “My whole dream as a kid was to be in this position, and I never thought of anything outside of that or beyond that. But there is life after it as well.”
Allen added, “Getting married, it was the coolest — it was the most important day of my life, and then all that other stuff is just kind of the cherry on top.”
Allen and Steinfeld were married in May of this year, just a month after Allen was awarded 2024 NFL MVP honors. It’s been a whirlwind for the Bills’ quarterback over the past year of his life, but he says one thing has kept him grounded and fulfilled through all of the highs he has experienced in recent months.
“My wife,” he said. “My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person. She’s everything that I need in my life.”
Things have fallen apart for Allen and the Bills on the field, as they have dropped two straight games and now sit in second place within the AFC East. And while the team’s chase for a Super Bowl has gone off the rails, it seems Allen already has everything he could ever wish for off the field.
