All-Pro Edge’s Instagram Activity Sparks Bills' Rumors Amid Trade Chatter

Maxx Crosby to the Buffalo Bills has been a dream trade scenario for months. And there’s a lot more chatter around a potential move due to the All-Pro defensive end’s activity on social media.

Of course, it makes sense for NFL players to follow other NFL players. And Crosby is a star amongst stars, earning five Pro Bowl nods before turning 30. But the accounts he’s following on Instagram are rather interesting.

Again, it’s not weird for Crosby to follow players on the Bills. But the number of those players, current and former, is unique. One of the most notable of them is Josh Allen.

Is it fair to ask, though, when has Crosby crossed paths with Hall of Fame Buffalo receiver Andre Reed?

Raiders Maxx Crosby recently followed on Instagram is quite interesting. Will Crosby be a Bill ?#BillsMafia | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/3V2Slwugze — Patrick 🦬🏈 (@Pat_Bruknis) March 5, 2026

What could Crosby’s Instagram follows mean?

In the long run, it could mean absolutely nothing. But we also can’t dismiss it either. As fickle as it may seem, players have taken to their social media accounts over the years to share their opinions, or allude to them at least.

Whether it was James Cook and Stefon Diggs making things uncomfortable with the Bills, or Kyler Murray scrubbing his account of all Cardinals’ pictures and their team account before eventually being cut by the team, it’s more common for these players to share their thoughts on their platforms than you’d assume.

There's been plenty of Crosby-related buzz in addition to the social media behavior. Coming out of the NFL Combine, there were national pundits linking the elite edge rusher to the Bills.

Landing Crosby could be monumental for Buffalo. The Eastern Michigan product has produced four double-digit sack seasons in his career and has posted PFF grades of 70+ in each season dating back to 2021.

So, bringing Crosby to the Bills would cost some forms of assets. But considering how productive of a player he is that is still only 28 years old, the hope is that the Bills players he’s now following are able to convince him to push for a trade to Buffalo.