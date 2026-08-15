If the first game of the 2026 preseason is any indication, DJ Moore and Josh Allen are going to have a strong connection in their first season together with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills sent their starters out for two drives in the first quarter of the game and Moore and Allen connection three times in total on four targets.

The first connection came on the first drive for Buffalo's offense and resulted in a 32-yard gain that saw Moore wide open with plenty of space to pick up yards after the catch.

Allen just had to get him an accurate ball and he delivered.

D.J. Moore's first @BuffaloBills catch of the preseason goes for 33 yards!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sErDqbd3Yl — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

Moore and Allen connected on two more passes on the Bills' second drive of the game.

Allen hit Moore for a gain of 11 yards on the second play of the series, and the veteran wide receiver recorded his third and final reception a handful of plays later, picking up 18 yards on the play.

Allen and Moore continue to build that connection 🦬



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LyNAjhvzIU — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

There was some concern about Moore after that catch, though, as he grabbed at his ankle before walking off under his own power and getting checked out on the bench.

However, it appeared Moore gave Allen a thumbs up as he left, so that's a positive sign. Even still, Moore's status will obviously be one to monitor moving forward.

"Bills WR DJ Moore seems to be moving around well on the sidelines and they were looking at his lower leg, so the Bills potentially dodged a worst case scenario here with their top receiver," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic wrote. "His day is likely done as most of the Bills starting offense is out of the game."

In all, Moore recorded three receptions for 61 yards on four targets and looked to be on the same page with Allen, which amounts to a very promising sign for the duo.

The showing from Allen and Moore was a continuation of what we've seen during training camp, where the pair have displayed a strong connection with one another.

With Moore set to serve as the Bills' No. 1 wide receiver in 2026, his chemistry with Allen is going to be crucial. So far, it looks like Allen and Moore won't have any issues in that department.