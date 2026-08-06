DJ Moore in Better Position to Succeed With Buffalo Bills than Chicago Bears

After yet another rough year at the wide receiver position, the Buffalo Bills needed to make a significant addition.

General manager Brandon Beane's response was to add DJ Moore via trade with the Chicago Bears, a move that Beane was roundly criticized for because of how much he gave up.

Putting what he gave up aside for now, it was a move Beane just had to make given how weak the Bills' wide receivers room was last season, when it was arguably the worst in the NFL.

While we've written about his great WR1 potential, Moore isn't a certainty, though. He is coming off two down years in a row after a career-best 1,364 yards in 2023 and three 1,000-yard campaigns from 2019 through 2021.

While he can't guarantee the 29-year-old isn't on the decline, Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon does believe Moore catching passes from Josh Allen and being a better fit in head caoch Joe Brady's offense are two reasons to have hope Moore will bounce back.

You can make a really strong argument that DJ Moore is going to be better by almost any WR metric (including RP) in Buffalo than he was in Chicago, not just because of Josh Allen but due to his fit in the current Joe Brady X-receiver role.



Parsed out his #ReceptionPerception… pic.twitter.com/LBvTJerdql — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) August 5, 2026

We figured Moore going from Justin Fields to Caleb Williams would be a benefit for him, but that turned out not to be the case and instead Moore enjoyed more success with the former.

It just seemed like Moore and Williams were never fully on the same page over two seasons. It also didn't help that Moore had plenty of competition for targets during a 2025 season in which Moore posted the worst production of his career.

Josh Allen and DJ Moore building chemistry

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and wide receivers Mecole Hardman (1) and DJ Moore (2). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By all accounts, Moore and Allen are off to a strong start and look to be forming a strong bond this offseason.

“There's a lot that goes into it, but I think they have developed, so far, a good chemistry in terms of communication, in terms of, 'hey, this is what I'm looking for. Hey, what did you think there?' I think that's all you can ask for at this point," Brady said.

"This is the time to do it. Me and Josh been talking, going through it and it's gonna be good," said Moore.

ICYMI here’s another angle of the DOT to @idjmoore. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cC7I9ESYsk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 4, 2026

Moore and Allen's relationship goes further back than 2026, as they entered the league in the same year and spent some time together at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

"We go actually way back. We sat next to each other at the Rookie Premiere, signing Panini cards and autograph cards next to each other," Allen revealed. "I don't know if anybody's talked about that whole situation, but you sit there for a legit eight hours just signing your life away. So, again, some good conversations back then, and it's pretty cool to have him here now,"

Moore's ability to step up for Buffalo will be crucial for the team's offensive success. If he can't, the Bills are going to be heavily reliant on the same guys who let them down in 2025.

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