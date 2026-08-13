Josh Allen Anoints Buffalo Bills' Best Offensive Addition Not Named DJ Moore

It appears as if the Buffalo Bills have found a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen, but DJ Moore's arrival isn't the only offseason addition that excites the franchise field general.

After being promoted from the offensive coordinator role, Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady made the smart decision to fill his old spot by hiring an experienced, well-respected lieutenant.

The 36-year-old Brady tabbed 54-year-old Pete Carmichael as Buffalo's offensive coordinator, whose NFL coaching career dates back to 2000.

While Brady plans to retain play-calling duties as he's done for the past 2.5 seasons, another set of hands, and eyes, is needed especially when it comes to strategy, preparation and game-planning. It's set up similarity to the situation that Carmichael lived for 15 seasons as New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator.

Bills new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael heads for the next set of drills during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just last week, the football world was reminded of the success that the Saints had with Carmichael in that role as quarterback Drew Brees officially entered the Hall of Fame in Canton. New Orleans won Super Bowl XLIV in what was Carmichael's first season as offensive coordinator.

Naturally, Carmichael, with Brady urging him to do so, attended the August 8 enshrinement ceremony for Brees, and Allen found that to be more than appropriate.

"To be around him, obviously, he was just at Drew Brees's Hall of Fame acceptance, and I know that was a big moment for him," said Allen. "He played a part in that, too. To have somebody, who's been around greatness like that, is awesome in the room."

Bills quarterback coach Bo Hardegree talks about a play with Josh Allen at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen explains why Pete Carmichael 'is freaking awesome'

During Thursday's post-practice press conference, Allen fielded a question about whether he prefers the offensive coordinator to be on the field or in the booth on gamedays.

While answering, the 30-year-old quarterback turned the conversation into praise for Carmichael.

"I just want to say, too, Pete Carmichael is freaking awesome. I love the guy," said Allen. "He's been great for our room. The energy that he brings each and everyday, the wisdom that he brings, it's been awesome."

Dec 21, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen happy with new WR1, too

The Josh Allen-DJ Moore connection has been percolating since OTAs, and it's been flashing consistently throughout training camp thus far.

"OTAs, it was just pretty seamless the way that we communicated. the way that he spoke to me, body language wise on the field. Then, in camp, just continuing to building on that. Understanding him as a person, I do believe that pays dividends on the field," said Allen two days before the August 15 preseason opener.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with wide receivers Mecole Hardman (1) and DJ Moore (2) during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former first-round wide receiver, who has four 1,150-yard seasons, adds what's been a missing dimension to the Bills' offense.

"He obviously brings a ton of value in the pass game. He has the ability to do quite a bit of different things for us," said Carmichael. "Right now, he's bringing an element of speed and some big plays out there for us."

It's pretty clear that Allen, in addition to loving his new offensive coordinator, can hardly contain his excitement for Moore's arrival.

"He's a fantastic, fantastic teammate. He loves the game. He's attentive to detail. He just does everything the right way. It makes it such an easy job for me to throw it to him," said Allen.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —