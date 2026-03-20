Bills in Hot Pursuit of Disruptive Defensive Line Prospect Before NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills’ plan for the 2026 NFL Draft is beginning to come into focus.

The Bills have already had several reported meetings with impressive prospects, while a few more have been scheduled for the near future. One of the players Buffalo has previously met with is Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton, a disruptive interior defensive lineman who could step in and help provide added firepower to a unit undergoing a bit of changeover this offseason.

What he offers

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a conversation between Halton and Draft On SI’s Justin Melo, the former Sooner detailed his connection to the Bills and what he can provide a team at the next level.

“I had an in-person visit with the Buffalo Bills,” said Halton, adding that he completed formal interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts. “I had a follow-up Zoom with the Bills as well.”

Halton will also meet virtually with the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, per his conversation with Melo.

As far as his skill set, Halton is a versatile piece who can play various roles up front on the line of scrimmage. The 22-year-old is somewhat of a positionless player, which is something new Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard covets in his new system featuring an odd-man front.

“I haven’t heard a ton of feedback regarding that yet,” said Halton as far as what NFL teams are telling him about his future position in the pros. “The Bills talked about me playing the 4i or as a [5-technique] in their defensive scheme. Sometimes I can play as a 3-technique as well.

“Those are some of the positions I’ve played on the defensive line. I’ve been a versatile guy. I’ve played everywhere. It’s nothing new to me.”

Track record

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) sacks Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Halton spent all four seasons of his collegiate career with Oklahoma, recording 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks while appearing in 47 games. He finished his run with the Sooners with a career-high in tackles for loss during the 2025 campaign, finishing with seven to go with 3.5 sacks. He recorded a career-best five sacks during the 2024 season.

He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 292 pounds, making him somewhat undersized for the position, but he has proven to be disruptive and would be an additional piece for the Bills to shift throughout their defensive line rotation, particularly on passing downs.

Halton is projected to be anywhere from a late-second-round pick to a third- or fourth-round selection. The Bills currently hold seven picks in the upcoming draft, including a third- and fourth-rounder, but are without a second-round selection after trading for DJ Moore earlier this offseason.