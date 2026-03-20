Buffalo Bills Set Workout Date For Lightning Fast WR Prospect Before NFL Draft

Discussion surrounding the 2026 NFL Draft is heating up with the opening of the first round just over a month away, and the Buffalo Bills have been linked to several prospects at various positions.

The latest wide receiver connected to the Bills is Oregon’s Malik Benson, who has a predraft workout scheduled with Buffalo on Thursday, according to Essentially Sports’ Tony Pauline. Benson is a 6-foot, 190-pound speedster who possesses the game-breaking ability the Bills have been missing over the past few years.

Track record

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson spent time with three different teams during his collegiate career, with his final campaign coming with the Ducks in 2025. In his last season at the college level, he recorded 43 receptions for 719 yards, equating to a whopping 16.7 yards per reception. He added six touchdown receptions.

Benson is also an explosive punt returner, having averaged 17.9 yards per return and a return TD in nine opportunities last season. He ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, a 1.55-second 10-yard split and recorded a 32.5-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Receiver Malik Benson sat on his terrific marks from the combine, but he looked good in position drills,” wrote Pauline, referring to Benson’s pro day. “He was exceptionally fluid in and out of breaks and caught the ball well.”

In addition to his solid showing as a pass catcher, Benson is also ready to contribute in another phase of the game when he makes the jump to the NFL.

“Benson is telling NFL teams he’s eager to contribute on special teams on Sundays,” added Pauline. “Not only as a return specialist but also on coverage units, serving as a gunner.”

Draft projection

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) celebrates with Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Benson is predicted to be selected on Day 3 of the draft, when the Bills will hold five of their seven selections. After trades with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, the Bills currently hold a first-, third-, fourth-, two fifth-, a sixth- and a seventh-round selection.

The special teams aspect of Benson’s game is particularly intriguing, as the Bills have relied on WR Khalil Shakir to return punts the past two seasons. If Buffalo were to draft the 23-year-old, that would allow Shakir to perform exclusively as a pass catcher, which would be ideal considering his value to the Bills’ passing game.

In addition to his workout with the Bills, Benson met with the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers at his pro day. Along with Benson, the Bills reportedly have a workout scheduled with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.