Bills Should Consider Long-Term Safety Option Deemed Fit for Buffalo at Pick No. 26

If the Buffalo Bills want to bolster their secondary through the 2026 NFL Draft, there may be a prime fit waiting for them at the end of Round 1.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has seen his stock rise in recent weeks, and the Toledo safety, who previously met with the Bills during the predraft process, is a strong option to be brought in to serve as Cole Bishop’s partner in crime deep into the future. The former Rockets defender is 22 and coming off a career year. He’s a smart choice for the Bills at pick No. 26 overall, writes Justin Melo of Draft OnSI, who identified Buffalo as one of the top fits for McNeil-Warren's services.

“Adding a long-term running mate for Bishop could be a priority for general manager Brandon Beane during the NFL Draft,” penned Melo. “McNeil-Warren could be the type of enforcer new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former NFL safety himself, craves.”

A perfect fit

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

McNeil-Warren is a monstrous defender, measuring 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, making him an ideal candidate to serve as a versatile chess piece for Leonhard in his new multiple-front defense. The Bills’ new defensive coordinator has previously expressed his desire to employ “positionless players” within his defense, and McNeil-Warren would be just that.

While on the field for 654 defensive snaps a season ago, he spent 61% of the time as a box defender and 30% at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus. He also lined up briefly as a slot cornerback and boundary cornerback.

McNeil-Warren finished his senior season at Toledo, recording a career high 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was all over the field for the Rockets and projects to do the same at the next level for whichever team is lucky to land him in the draft.

Laying out the landscape

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If Buffalo selects McNeil-Warren, he would join a jam-packed safety room that is equipped with Bishop, along with free-agent additions C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone. Damar Hamlin also returned to the team on a low-cost free-agent deal.

While safety may not be an immediate need for the Bills in the 2026 campaign, it will be once again next offseason. Gardner-Johnson, Stone and Hamlin are all on one-year deals, which likely means Buffalo will again search for options at the position this time next year.

Buffalo also has 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock in tow, but he will enter the 2026 offseason program nursing an injury. Even when healthy, his future as a potential contributor is unclear.

If the Bills search for a player who could help them for years to come, McNeil-Warren would be a good direction to go for Buffalo.

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