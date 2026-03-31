Bills Linked to First-Round Safety Prospect With NFL Draft Approaching

After adding a couple of new players and bringing back another at the position, the Buffalo Bills appeared to have the safety position solidified ahead of the NFL Draft.

However, in a recent interview, former Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren revealed a connection to the Bills during the predraft process.

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While speaking with Draft OnSI’s Justin Melo, McNeil Warren said he had a virtual meeting with Buffalo as it continues to pursue additions to its defensive back room. The former Rockets’ DB said he learned “about install and becoming familiar with one another” during his sit-downs with various teams over the past few months.

“It’s been a fun process,” he added.

Top-tier talent

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McNeil-Warren is projected as a first-round pick, which may seem like an unwise position for the Bills to target a safety, considering the three players it brought in through free agency. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is expected to start alongside Cole Bishop, while Geno Stone and Damar Hamlin are slotted as the team’s backups.

Buffalo also has 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock in tow. It’s unclear what his future holds as the team transitions into a new era of leadership. Still, it gives them another option with untapped potential.

If the Bills were to spend the 26th overall pick on McNeil-Warren, they’d be getting a hard-nosed player capable of striking fear in opponents both in the secondary and near the line of scrimmage.

“I love it,” said the 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back about playing a downhill brand of football. “I’m a physical player who seeks out contact. I’m out to destroy and force that ball out.”

His track record

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) tackles Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee (4) in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McNeil-Warren finished the 2025 campaign with a career-high 77 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss, while he equaled his career best two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He also recorded five passes defensed for the second consecutive season, and added three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

“I always rely on my instincts in coverage,” he told Melo. “I trust my technique and always watch the eyes of the quarterback. I’m always looking to capitalize on a mistake.”

A dream fit

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) and Toledo Rockets safety Maxen Hook (25) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

With the Bills’ transition to an odd-man, havoc-creating front under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, it will be critical for Buffalo to pursue versatile players such as McNeil-Warren. Leonhard has professed his desire to bring in positionless players, and the 22-year-old would present dynamic ability to impact the game in multiple areas.

Of his 654 defensive snaps this past season, 61% came in the box, while 30% came at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bills are looking to pack an added punch near the line of scrimmage this season in an effort to better defend against opposing rushing attacks. McNeil-Warren would help them do that.

Safety may not be the ideal position for the Bills to target with their pick at No. 26 overall, but McNeil-Warren is the type of player Buffalo is looking for as it enters a new era.

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