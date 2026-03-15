How ‘Overlooked’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Signing Could Pay Off for Bills

It has been a very busy offseason for many teams looking to bolster their rosters with experienced performers. Hence, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has taken a look at seven “overlooked” players that could come up big this upcoming season with their newest employers.

One example is a heady defensive back that played for two different franchises in 2025 and is looking to make somewhat of a comeback, as is the team he signed with. Earlier this month, Buffalo Bills’ GM Brandon Beane inked defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $6.0 million deal (via Spotrac). He’s played for five NFL franchises in seven seasons, but did earn a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2024.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson played on 2 teams in 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is tackled by Houston Texans safety CJ. Gardner-Johnson (8) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last offseason, Philadelphia dealt the 5-foot-11, 210-pound defender to the Houston Texans. He played in three games with DeMeco Ryans’s club and was released in late September. He was scooped up by the Chicago Bears and appeared in 10 regular-season contests and one playoff game for the NFC North champions.

In those 10 games with Ben Johnson’s club, Gardner-Johnson totaled 51 tackles, three sacks, three takeaways (including 2 interception), and four passes defensed. While he was inactive for the wild card clash with the Packers, he totaled four tackles and was credited with one pass defensed in the division round overtime loss to the Rams. In his first seven NFL seasons, he’s been a member of six playoff teams.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) reacts against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard gets a tone setter

“It is not a coincidence that teams employing CJGJ have tended to improve drastically on defense upon his arrival, explained Brooks. “The eighth-year pro is an aggressive ballhawk with a nasty temperament and an enforcer’s mentality who continually elevates those around him.”

“A fourth-round pick in 2019,” added Brooks, “Gardner-Johnson has posted 20 interceptions in 87 games, including 18 over the last five seasons. He, along with several veteran mercenaries (edge ﻿﻿﻿Bradley Chubb﻿﻿﻿ and cornerback Dee Alford), were acquired to help coordinator Jim Leonhard revamp the team’s defensive approach and push the Bills closer to the Super Bowl under new head coach Joe Brady.”

It is worth noting that the Super Bowl LIX champion with the Eagles was Pro Football Focus’ 81st-ranked safety in 2025. However, he brings something Buffalo’s defense is sorely in need of.

“It’s true that Gardner-Johnson is coming off a down season,” stated Brooks, “in which he was released by the Texans and signed with the Bears, logging just four passed defensed in 10 appearances for Chicago while recording the worst Pro Football Focus grade (51.4) of his career. Still, the loquacious safety should add some edginess to a unit that needs to play with more energy and urgency.”