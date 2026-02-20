Brandon Beane Receives Concerning Grade for Bills 2025 Draft Class

The Buffalo Bills didn't get enough from their rookie class in 2025.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski reflected on and re-graded every team's 2025 draft class, and hindsight was not kind to GM Brandon Beane.

Some rookies battled injuries, while others simply weren't dependable enough to earn significant snaps, leading to an alarming "C-" letter grade after one season.

For context, only six teams earned a worse grade - the Jaguars (D+), Cardinals (D), Packers (D), Rams (D), Vikings (D-), and Dolphins (F) - while the 49ers also received a C-.

Here's what went wrong with Buffalo's 2025 draft class.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First-Round fluctuation

Maxwell Hairston showed promise after being selected 30th overall due to Buffalo's need at corner, but the flashes were overshadowed by injury and the struggles expected from a rookie CB.

The first rounder suffered an LCL sprain in training camp that led to him opening the season on IR. Despite appearing in 11 games, he only started three, battling a midseason ankle injury and Tre'Davious White on the depth chart.

The speedy DB recorded two interceptions and five passes defended, while adding 18 total tackles.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Day 2 whiffs

Beane looked to bulk up the defensive line on Day 2, trading up for TJ Sanders and ending the draft day fall for edge rusher Landon Jackson.

The former needed to align out of position for almost half of his defensive line snaps. Due to the pile-up of injuries at defensive end, Sanders saw 146 of his 329 defensive line snaps (44%) at DE rather than DT, limiting his ability to develop as a true interior pass rusher like he was drafted to be. As Sobleski noted, "Sanders struggled mightily against the run."

Jackson appeared in three games, seeing the field for 30 snaps, but failed to record anything in the box score. A torn PCL and MCL in Week 10 prematurely ended his underwhelming rookie campaign.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle TJ. Sanders (98) | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hidden gems

By far Beane's two best picks were fourth-rounder Deone Walker and fifth-rounder Jackson Hawes.

Walker "looked more like the preseason first-round projection than where he was actually drafted," Sobleski commented. He was named to PFWA's All-Rookie Team and emerged as a reliable option defending the run and eating up blocks.

While Hawes was dominant in the run game as a blocker and was a positive surprise with his contributions in the passing game, he's currently just a third string tight end that played under 500 snaps.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What's left

Fifth round DB Jordan Hancock spent time at slot corner and safety, but Buffalo opted to turn to Cam Lewis and then Darnell Savage in the Divisonial Round after Jordan Poyer's injury.

Sixth round CB Dorian Strong showed promise in Week 1 against Baltimore, getting thrust into the action unexpectedly following an injury to White. He played 100% of snaps and held his own on the field, but a serious neck injury ended his season in Week 4.

Offensive lineman Chase Lundt played just three snaps of offense, but offers versatility at guard and tackle, making him an intriguing depth option. WR Kaden Prather, Buffalo's last pick, was released in August.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conclusion

While a C- grade from Sobleski is fair given everything outlined above, there is still plenty of room for the draft class to improve.

Hairston, Jackson, and Strong returning to full health, along with Sanders having more opportunities to play his true position, should hopefully allow Buffalo's 2025 class to carve out a better legacy than what their rookie seasons had to offer.