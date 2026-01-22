Four Bills named to Pro Football Writers of America all-star teams

This week, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced their All-NFL, All-AFC, All-NFC, and All-Rookie teams for the 2025 season, with a total of four Buffalo Bills players earning representation on the all-star rosters.

While these recognitions aren't held to the same pedigree as the AP's All Pro teams, a post from the PFWA's X account explained that for the MVP award at the very least, there is no "official" award, and the NFL and NFL CBA recognize the AP, PFWA, and Sporting News MVPs equally.

So, which Bills were recognized for their standout seasons?

RB James Cook — All-NFL, All-AFC

The NFL's leading rusher made the PFWA All-NFL Team and All-AFC Team. Cook was one of two running backs chosen for each squad, with Christian McCaffrey joining him on the former and Jonathan Taylor on the latter.

Cook set a career high with 309 rushes and 1,621 rushing yards, along with 12 touchdowns on the ground. He added 33 receptions, 291 yards, and two touchdowns in the receiving game.

In addition to being recognized by the PFWA, Buffalo's RB1 was a Pro Bowler and second-team All Pro.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) carries the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defends | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

KR Ray Davis — All-NFL, All-AFC

Davis was the only other Bill to make the All-NFL Team, slotting in on special teams as the kick returner, while Tennessee rookie Chimere Dike joined him as the punt returner. On the All-AFC Team, Davis and Dike were tied for the kick returner spot, while Dike was the unopposed punt returner.

Buffalo's backup running back found a new role through special teams, generating big plays in the return game and giving Josh Allen and company better starting field position. He returned 31 kicks for 943 yards and one touchdown, averaging a league-leading 30.4 yards per kick return.

In addition to the PFWA, Davis was the Associated Press's first-team All Pro kick returner.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Houston Texans | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

OT Dion Dawkins — All-AFC

Buffalo's starting left tackle couldn't crack the All-NFL team, with Denver's Garrett Bolles and Detroit's Penei Sewell receiving that honor, but Dawkins did join Bolles as an all-conference selection.

Through Week 18 of the regular season, Dawkins posted a 96% pass block win rate, tied for the highest mark in the league among offensive tackles. The other two with 96% - Baltimore's Roger Rosengarten and Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs - both logged less plays than the 'Shnowman', making his feat even more impressive.

This was the third consecutive season Dawkins was first-team All-AFC for the PFWA. He also was a Pro Bowler for the fifth straight year.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

DT Deone Walker — All-Rookie

Buffalo's fourth round pick was one of four defensive linemen to make the 11-man defensive lineup, joining first rounders Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, and James Pearce Jr.

Walker's rookie season was full of splash plays, including 39 total tackles, one sack, eight TFLs, one fumble recovery, and four passes defended. He started 16 of 17 games, with Buffalo's Week 1 matchup against the Ravens being the lone exception.

At pick 109, Walker was one of the latest drafted players to make the team, trailing only LB Teddye Buchanan (129), K Andres Borregales (182), P Jeremy Crawshaw (216), C Jonah Monheim (221), and ST Carson Bruener (226).

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) bats the ball down | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

