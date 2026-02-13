Bills Must Find Running Mate for Young Safety after Breakout Season
Buffalo Bills' safety Cole Bishop took a big step forward in his second season, helping Buffalo reach the playoffs for the seventh straight year.
As well as Bishop played last season, the other safety spot was serviceable but not sustainable. Bringing back 34-year-old Jordan Poyer was one of the most unheralded moves of Buffalo's season.
The Bills face a difficult salary cap situation, but they will need to find a long-term partner for Bishop in the 2026 offseason to stabilize the secondary and ensure his continued growth.
Cole Bishop's excellent second season
General manager Brandon Beane loved Bishop coming out of Utah because of his football intelligence, but Bishop didn't get much of a chance to show it as a rookie.
Bishop suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and never really got going. He finished the season with 40 tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble in 16 games with four starts.
However, a healthy offseason and a year of experience under former head coach Sean McDermott's system helped Bishop's talents emerge in his second year.
Bishop made splash plays in multiple games in 2025, including his first career interception against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.
He started every game and led the Bills with 85 tackles and three interceptions. He also recorded two sacks, four tackles for loss and seven passes defensed, second on the team only behind Tre'Davious White's 10.
Bishop's play has solidified his role on a new coaching staff that has recognized his talents, starting with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
“He kind of is the type of safety that I tried to be myself,” Leonhard, who played four NFL seasons with the Bills, said. “So definitely gravitated to his game when he was getting out of college.”
Bishop's continued success, however, depends on who plays alongside him.
Who could join Bishop at safety?
Taylor Rapp opened last season as the other starting safety and struggled before being placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. Poyer came off the practice squad and played well in relief, but his age clouds his long-term outlook.
The Bills could turn to Jordan Hancock, who will enter his second season in 2026 and played well in limited action. Free agency offers more options for the Bills to choose from, though.
With Bishop's range and instincts, a box safety who can defend against the run would be preferable. Two free agents fit that profile.
The Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins and the Rams' Kam Curl both ranked among Pro Football Focus's top six run-defending safeties in 2025, Either would be a strong addition, but both will be expensive.
According to Spotrac, each will command more than $8 million per year. With Buffalo currently over the salary cap, signing either appears unlikely.
Locking down the secondary will be a big priority for the Bills in 2026, and it begins with finding the right partner for Bishop to help defend the run and the pass.
