Bills' former fifth-round draft pick leaving Browns, Reunion Would Fill Big OL Hole

It looks as if the door could be open for a potential homecoming along the Buffalo Bills' offensive line.

The Bills have a vacancy at left guard, and old friend Wyatt Teller is available.

Teller, who played the last sevens seasons for the Cleveland Browns after being traded from the Bills, publicly announced his intention to find a new home in free agency. The 31-year-old hog molly posted a note of gratitude to Browns fans on Instagram, tagging his wife's account, too.

With starter David Edwards projected to earn obscene money when he hits the market this March, presumably in the $20 million average annual value range, the Bills will most likely need to find a replacement for their starting left guard.

MORE: SI Tabs Bills as 'Likely Landing Spot' for All-Pro WR Recovering from Gruesome Injury

Teller, a 2018 fifth-round draft pick by the Bills, could be the answer, presuming there's mutual interest in a reunion. He posted three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, beginning in 2021. The past two years, the Browns' starting right guard missed a total of eight games, most recently battling a calf injury in December 2025.

With 109 career appearances under his belt, Teller has built a reputation as a road grader who plays with a nastiness.

#Browns free agent-to-be Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly just posted a farewell to Cleveland on IG. One of the top guards on the market, Teller is headed elsewhere after seven seasons with the team. pic.twitter.com/YcifwqTSfu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 18, 2026

Teller's time with Bills

Notably, the offensive guard and quarterback Josh Allen were fellow Bills' rookies in 2018.

Teller started all six games following Allen's return from a UCL injury. Not seeing action until November, he totaled 475 offensive snaps as a rookie.

Prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, the Bills traded Teller and a seventh-rounder to the Browns for 2020 fifth-round and sixth-round selections.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller (75) pass blocks against rookie Ed Oliver during a two-minute drill. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Spotrac contract projection

While the soon-to-be 29-year-old Edwards may be able to earn $20 million annually on his next contract, Spotrac projects a must more reasonable number for Teller.

RELATED: Bills Offensive Lineman Named as NFL Free Agency Bust Waiting to Happen

The current estimation for Teller is to earn a three-year contract worth roughly $10 million per season. That would be significantly less than Edwards is likely to fetch, but it's still a leap from the $3 million the Bills paid their starting left guard in 2025.

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) attempts a pass as guard Wyatt Teller (77) defends | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If the Bills are to re-sign center Connor McGovern somewhere near his market value, it would be difficult to find another $10 million in space for Teller.

It's worth noting, however, Spotrac's projections have a tendency to be on the higher side, and there's no knowing how the guard market truly shakes out this offseason.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —