Buffalo Bills' NFL Draft Tracker: Updating Picks, Trades and Instant Grades

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2026 NFL Draft with seven selections in their holster, the first being the No. 26 overall pick on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

It shouldn't be shocking if the Bills trade down and out of Round 1 as a means of acquiring more picks. Buffalo could look to recoup the second-rounder that it sent to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore.

“I'm going to have it ranked 1 to 26, like, no matter how the board falls. And no, I don't have anywhere near 26 first-round grades. So, that means I'm going into the second round," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on Monday. "I'm going to have it ranked, ready to go, and we'll be ready no matter what. Again, we'll make decisions whether we think trade up, take the pick, or trade back."

Whether or not one happens on opening night, a trade seems likely somewhere along the way. Last year, the Bills traded up in Round 2 for South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders before moving up again on Day 3 to draft Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker early in Round 4.

With what promises to be a busy three days, we'll track all Bills' moves right here.

Sabres win in regulation, allow focus shift to Bills' first-round pick

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their Game 3 road victory over the Boston Bruins well before 10 p.m. ET with the Bills' first-round selection still 10 picks away.

In the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 15 years, the Sabres are currently the hottest story in Western New York sports. Had the game, which was tied at 1-1 going into the third period, needed overtime, then it would have almost definitely overlapped with the Bills' pick.

2026 Bills' draft picks

Round 1 — No. 26 overall



Round 3 — No. 91 overall



Round 4 — No. 126 overall



Round 5 — No. 165 overall (from Bears)



Round 5 — No. 168 overall



Round 6 — No. 182 (from Raiders)



Round 7 — No. 220 (from Jets)

Bills' top draft needs

Edge rusher, Inside linebacker, Cornerback, Defensive tackle

While Buffalo could use a few depth pieces of offense, the focus of this draft appears to be defense.

With new coordinator Jim Leonhard presiding over a defensive reset, the Bills will seemingly target players who fit the multiple 3-4 scheme.